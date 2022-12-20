Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 20

Sing 2

You know how I know that kids are out of school? Sing 2 is back on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list, nestled in at No. 9. It's the only new entry on the streamer's most popular movies and shows lists, which are topped by The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari and The Recruit, respectively. In fact, Netflix's Top 10 Shows list is identical to yesterday, which makes me wonder why more people aren't watching Last Chance U: Basketball. C'mon, it's good!

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today - Highlights

A Not So Merry Christmas: A Mexican comedy film about a man who gets cursed and can only remember Christmas days. That doesn't sound too bad!

A Mexican comedy film about a man who gets cursed and can only remember Christmas days. That doesn't sound too bad! The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1: A continuation of the fantasy anime that ran for five seasons.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Laura Haddock, The Recruit Netflix

For fans of: Noah Centineo, the CIA

Is it good?: Absolutely not

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Royal revelations

Is it good?: It's not as juicy as you might want it to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Speedy blue hedgehogs, alternate universes

Is it good?: It's pretty fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Bikinis, hot people

Is it good?: Did you like the first three seasons? Then you'll probably like this one

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup

Is it good?: No, but it's still super addictive

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Compliance, disturbing true crime cases

Is it good?: It'll creep you out

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



8. A Storm for Christmas

For fans of: When there are storms on Christmas, Love Actually, Norway

Is it good?: It's cute

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



9. The Unbroken Voice

For fans of: Telenovelas, Colombian music

Is it good?: If you like a lot of episodes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Meaningful documentaries, college sports

Is it good?: It's one of Netflix's best doc series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari Netflix

For fans of: Tragic true stories

Is it good?: It's riveting and heartbreaking

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Beautiful cinematography, ugly themes

Is it good?: It's a very good but very long crime thriller

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Dumb Netflix Christmas movies

Is it good?: It's, as we said above, extremely dumb

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Omar Sy, buddy cop movies

Is it good?: It's fun but forgettable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Assassins, crazy action comedies

Is it good?: It's big, bloody, and totally bananas

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Deadpool-esque direction and humor, blood, Bad Bunny

Is it good?: It's just fine, but it's exactly what it needs to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: New takes on classic stories, that signature del Toro touch

Is it good?: It's pretty magical

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Bad Moms, stupid sequels, raunchy Christmas movies

Is it good?: Kathryn Hahn deserves better

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Babies, talking animals

Is it good?: It's a cute and funny family movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Tuesday, Dec. 20

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Monday, Dec. 19