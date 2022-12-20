Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 20

Join or Sign In
Sing 2 is back on the list
You know how I know that kids are out of school? Sing 2 is back on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list, nestled in at No. 9. It's the only new entry on the streamer's most popular movies and shows lists, which are topped by The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari and The Recruit, respectively. In fact, Netflix's Top 10 Shows list is identical to yesterday, which makes me wonder why more people aren't watching Last Chance U: Basketball. C'mon, it's good!
But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: Noah Centineo, the CIA
Is it good?: Absolutely not
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths
Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Royal revelations
Is it good?: It's not as juicy as you might want it to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Speedy blue hedgehogs, alternate universes
Is it good?: It's pretty fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Bikinis, hot people
Is it good?: Did you like the first three seasons? Then you'll probably like this one
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup
Is it good?: No, but it's still super addictive
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Compliance, disturbing true crime cases
Is it good?: It'll creep you out
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: When there are storms on Christmas, Love Actually, Norway
Is it good?: It's cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Telenovelas, Colombian music
Is it good?: If you like a lot of episodes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Meaningful documentaries, college sports
Is it good?: It's one of Netflix's best doc series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Tragic true stories
Is it good?: It's riveting and heartbreaking
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Beautiful cinematography, ugly themes
Is it good?: It's a very good but very long crime thriller
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Dumb Netflix Christmas movies
Is it good?: It's, as we said above, extremely dumb
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Omar Sy, buddy cop movies
Is it good?: It's fun but forgettable
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Assassins, crazy action comedies
Is it good?: It's big, bloody, and totally bananas
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Deadpool-esque direction and humor, blood, Bad Bunny
Is it good?: It's just fine, but it's exactly what it needs to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: New takes on classic stories, that signature del Toro touch
Is it good?: It's pretty magical
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Bad Moms, stupid sequels, raunchy Christmas movies
Is it good?: Kathryn Hahn deserves better
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Babies, talking animals
Is it good?: It's a cute and funny family movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
