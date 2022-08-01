Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 1

Melissa Barrera, Keep Breathing Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Clearly a lot of people watched Neil Patrick Harris' new Sex and the City-esque comedy Uncoupled this weekend. The show, which follows a man who re-enters the dating world after his boyfriend of 17 years dumps him, comes in at No. 5 on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list on Monday, Aug. 1, making it the only new show on the list. It couldn't beat Melissa Barrera's survival drama Keep Breathing, though, which took the No. 1 spot from Virgin River. On the Top 10 Movies list, the really bad Sofia Carson romance Purple Hearts comes in at No. 1, while the witchy horror movie The Wretched joins the list at No. 5.

But the fact that people watch something doesn't always mean it's good. We've combined the movies list and the TV shows list into a single article to help you get a complete view of what's popular on Netflix at the moment. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

New Netflix Releases Today

Big Tree City: Season 1: An animated series about animals solving problems

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge, Virgin River Netflix

For fans of: Melissa Barrera, survival dramas

Is it good?: This show about a woman stranded in the wilderness is a little cliché but super watchable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: Now in its fourth season, it's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: True crime, internet ethics, watching bad men get their comeuppance

Is it good?: The story, about a mom taking down a "revenge porn" site after her daughter's photos get leaked, is crazy enough to keep you hooked

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



5. Uncoupled

For fans of: Neil Patrick Harris, Sex and the City for men

Is it good?: It's just OK

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Cars, dudes

Is it good?: Do you like watching people restore cars? Then you'll like this

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Not dying, man vs. squirrel

Is it good?: It's a History Channel reality competition that's great for survival enthusiasts

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Saying "maybe this time it'll be good" and being disappointed

Is it good?: Not even Lance Reddick can save it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: All American



Is it good?: It's everything you love about All American, but at college now

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



10. Street Food: USA

For fans of: Being hungry

Is it good?: It's a great look at the care that goes into preparing food across several cities

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9





Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies



Sofia Carson, Purple Hearts Hopper Stone/Netflix

For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry

Is it good?: It's bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions

Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. Recurrence

For fans of: Cops who just can't stop being cops

Is it good?: It's an Argentinian mystery-drama about a cop trying to solve a murder, which means it appeals to many

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Demonic witches, heroic teens

Is it good?: It's super scary and super gory

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Sea creatures, accidental father figures

Is it good?: It's a contender for the best family film of the year

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



7. Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

For fans of: Feeling like a woman, modern music icons

Is it good?: Is Shania Twain an incredible artist? (The answer is yes)

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, throwback buddy comedy dynamics

Is it good?: It's pretty dumb

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: The U.S. military, horses, Chris Hemsworth riding horses

Is it good?: If you like U.S. military propaganda

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



10. Persuasion

For fans of: Dakota Johnson, the Fleabag-ification of Jane Austen

Is it good?: It's annoyingly bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Monday, Aug. 1

