You can now add When They See Us to the growing list of film and TV titles about racial inequality that have been made free to watch online. Ava DuVernay announced on Twitter that her harrowing miniseries about the Central Park Five, now known as the Exonerated Five, is streaming free for non-subscribers on Netflix.

When They See Us originally debuted on Netflix in May of 2019. The miniseries explores the lives of the five male suspects who were falsely accused and convicted of the rape and assault of a woman in Central Park, and how racism and discrimination played an integral part in this miscarriage of justice. The series received 16 Emmy Nominations and two wins (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Special for Jharrel Jerome, and Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie or Special) at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

DuVernay also mentioned in her tweet that her documentary, 13th, about system racism and the resulting mass incarceration of Black Americans and her film Selma about the 1965 voting rights marches have also been made free to watch on multiple platforms.

Many other films and TV about Black lives, police brutality, systemic racism, and social justice have been made free to watch in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the resulting Black Lives Matter protests around the world. The films above join other esteemed titles that have been made free like Just Mercy, The Hate U Give, and Watchmen.

If you're looking for viewing options for Juneteenth, the upcoming holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States, you should definitely add these options to the list!