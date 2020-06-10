The Hate U Give, one of the biggest book-to-screen adaptations of 2018, is now streaming for free on all domestic digital entertainment platforms. The Hate U Give rose to critical acclaim by telling the story of Starr Carter (Amandla Stenberg), a Black teen who becomes a leader of a local movement after witnessing the fatal police shooting of her childhood best friend. When Starr is caught in the aftermath between her primarily Black community and the rich, mostly white prep school she attends, she finds the strength to speak out and stand up for what's right.

As protests over the violent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless other Black Americans while in police custody sweep the nation, The Hate U Give is one of the latest films streaming for free as an educational resource for Americans trying to learn more racial injustice, system inequality, and police brutality during the unprecedented times we are living through.

Director George Tillman — following in the footsteps of Ava DuVernay (Selma) and Destin Daniel Cretton (Just Mercy) — announced the news via Twitter stating, "I hope the film provides a bit of understanding. Our story is a reminder to never be afraid to raise our voice in the name of justice. We must stand up for what we believe. The time for change is now!"

A powerful story showcasing the lived experiences of many Black teens and Black communities across America, The Hate U Give is essential viewing.

Black lives matter. Text DEMANDS to 55156 to sign Color of Change's petition to reform policing, and visit blacklivesmatters.carrd.co for more ways to donate, sign petitions, and protest safely.