2019 isn't over yet, which means Netflix's Year of Many Cancellations is still fully underway. The latest victim of the streaming service's heavy hand is a little more surprising than some of the other shows that have been axed by Netflix this year: Daybreak. Yes, that zippy zombie drama that blended teenage fun with the undead apocalypse.

Creator Aron Eli Coleite announced the news Monday evening on Twitter, writing, "We learned last week that Daybreak will not be returning for a second season. We're so sorry that we couldn't share it with you sooner but also grateful that we got to hang out in these last few live tweet sessions with all of you."

"No one is as heartbroken as we are that we can't share more of this ride with you," Coleite continued. "But we're grateful to have gotten to bring it this far. Thank you for riding with us, for your voices, your enthusiasm, your memes, your fart jokes, and your unashamed crazy."

I don't even know how to say this, so we prepared a small statement. Love you all. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/rKXWxuaaFh — Aron Coleite (@AronColeite) December 17, 2019

The series starred Colin Ford, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute, Cody Kearsley, Jeanté Godlock, and Greg Kasyan as a group of teens who must survive an atypical zombie apocalypse where everyone over the 18 is transformed into a mindless monster. In addition to the zombie drama, the series doubled as a coming-of-age story and tackled important topics like consent and cultural appropriation.

Daybreak is one of several Netflix series which have been canned this year. Other creative properties relegated to File 13 recently include The OA, The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell, Santa Clarita Diet, Tuca & Bertie, One Day at a Time (which was ultimately rescued by Pop TV) and the last two Marvel series left standing, The Punisher and Jessica Jones. Fans of shows 13 Reasons Why, BoJack Horseman, GLOW, Fuller House, and The Rain will also have to say goodbye to their favorite series soon enough, since they are all set to end after the upcoming season.

Daybreak Season 1 is available on Netflix.

