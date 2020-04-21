Count NCIS: Los Angeles among the many shows that had their production schedules interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. That means Sunday's episode, "Code of Conduct," will be its last for Season 11 — but not the finale producers originally had planned. That said, the upcoming story is hardly lacking in impact: In the episode, Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) head off to Afghanistan to investigate some heinous activity on the part of a service member.

All is well at the start of the episode, as Callen earns some ribbing from Sam about Callen's sudden interest in house hunting to be with Anna (Bar Paly). The easy, breezy tone doesn't last though: It's soon discovered that a commander has been accused by two SEALs of doing the unthinkable to prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan. Callen and especially Sam are reluctant to believe them at first, but then they met with resistance from inside the ranks; the accused commanding officer has a high rank and connections within the government too. Sam, a former SEAL himself, feels conflicted about possibly handling one of his own as a suspect, but as evidence mounts he decides the truth is most important and heads to Afghanistan with Callen.

"How long do men stay loyal to other men? That's the question," executive producer Frank Military teased to TV Guide. "We're putting Sam right in the heart of that."

Unfortunately for Sam and Callen, the investigation isn't as cut and dry as they'd hoped it would be, and the heroes find themselves in a situation more hazardous than they ever could have imagined. Sunday's episode is the first half of a two-part arc, too, so expect the ramifications of "Code of Conduct" to carry over into another season.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday at 9/8c on CBS.