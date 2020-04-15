NCIS' bold season-ending episode was not — repeat NOT — a season finale in the eyes of producers, thank you very much, even if, for all intents and purposes, that stunning turn from Christopher Lloyd will be the last fans will see of the show for a while. Of course, coronavirus has dramatically upended all timetables for NCIS and pretty much ever other show on TV right now, and there's no definitive return date set for the show to come back.

Actually, CBS hasn't even formally announced the show has been renewed, even if we can be pretty confident the long-running series won't call it quits anytime soon. So what's on deck for when it does return? TV Guide spoke with executive producer Frank Cardea and Gina Monreal, a co-executive producer, who shared some insight on what we might expect...without giving too much away, of course.

Gibbs will be a more emotionally open leader.

As reported previously, Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) experiences in the tear-jerking last episode will lead him to be more transparent about his emotions. Of course, emotional vulnerability is not something we've known Gibbs to be — and it's doesn't mean "weak" either. "One thing about the Gibbs character," Monreal said, "he's constantly evolving." Added Cardea: "I think he's going to be taking some risks and chances he never would have taken before."

A big milestone episode will be a flashback.

NCIS was set to air its 400th episode this season, a monumental achievement the producers, writers, cast and crew had obviously been looking forward to. Though plans were put on hold, that whopper of a birthday is going to be celebrated as soon as possible, and the plans are for that episode to be a flashback. "It's about how Gibbs and Ducky met," Cardea said. "It's a case that brings them back. There are wonderful moments and we see how Ducky and Gibbs met under strange circumstances."

Sloane is probably safe, for now.

There's a theory among NCIS fans that Jacqueline "Jack" Sloane (Maria Bello) might be meeting her demise soon — supposedly in Season 17. According to the conspiracies, Sloane's would-be death at the end of the season would've closed it on a dramatic note, keeping Gibbs in an unnerved state that's more interesting for the series. Alleged details of her reported contract been part of sleuths' story too. Clearly, it's not possible for her to die in Season 17 since that's now over, but when asked if Sloane might die as the show moves forward, Cardea laughed it off. "We never talk about what we're going to do," he said adding that if word got out that Sloane's death was in the cards, they wouldn't do it. That's not quite a denial, but it's also a hint this rumor doesn't have much merit.

Mark Harmon, NCIS Photo: Monty Brinton, CBS

NCIS aired its last episode of Season 17 before a hiatus on April 14. Past episodes are streaming on CBS All Access.