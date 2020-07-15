NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock has officially launched, and it's about to make your late-night viewing not so late. The streaming service confirmed on an investor call back in January that both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers will drop on the streamer hours before they actually air live on NBC.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will stream at 8/7c, more than three hours before its broadcast airtime. In the same vein, Late Night with Seth Meyers will then stream at 9/8c ahead of its broadcast air. Obviously, this is achieved because both shows are taped ahead of time rather than live. This is a huge move for late-night TV, and it's great news for those of us who like to be in bed early. It will also allow for coast-to-coast viewing, meaning audiences on the West Coast can now catch Fallon and Meyers in the early evening!

However, there is a catch. The early viewing is only available to premium Peacock subscribers — users who pay for the full Peacock library with no ads. Also, due to COVID-19 drastically altering the production schedules of NBC"s late-night slate, early viewing is not available yet. A representative for Peacock told Decider that they hope to have the feature fully operation if and when Fallon and Meyers return to full production later this year.

Find out more about what NBCUniversal has in store for Peacock users and subscribers here.

Jimmy Fallon delivered the news about the feature at NBC's January presentation, where he gave a special round of his hilarious thank you notes. He thanked NBC for allowing teens to stream his show early, and also apologized to parents that said teens would have their phones out at the dinner table because they're "Peacock-ing Jimmy Fallon."

The presentation also revealed key details about the service launch and pricing options and what programming viewers will find on the new service.

Peacock officially launched on Wednesday, July 15.