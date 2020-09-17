It's been a weird time for TV, and the world, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. With Hollywood productions only starting to get back into the swing of things in the late summer, the broadcast fall schedule is not what it usually would be. While some networks are filling their lineups with already filmed shows or easy-to-produce reality TV, other networks are filling in prime-time slots with original programming from their sister networks. Fox is leaning heavily into its animation slate, which is more easily produced remotely. Meanwhile, CBS is borrowing One Day at a Time from Pop TV and Star Trek: Discovery from CBS All Access.

While each of the five major broadcast networks have announced new shows they'll be adding to their slate, the question of when those shows will air for viewers still looms large. As we wait for more premiere dates to come in, here's what we know so far:

Carrie Ann Inaba, Dancing with the Stars Photo: ABC

ABC

Sept. 14

Dancing with the Stars (8/7c)

Sept. 24

8/7c: Celebrity Family Feud

9/8c: Press Your Luck

10/9c: Match Game

Oct. 13

8/7c: The Bachelorette

Oct. 16

8/7c: Shark Tank

Oct. 18

7/6c: America's Funniest Home Videos

8/7c: SUPERMARKET SWEEP

9/8c: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

10/9c: Card Sharks

Oct. 21

8/7c: The Goldbergs (premiering with two back-to-back episodes)

9/8c: The Conners

9:30/8:30c: black-ish

Oct. 28

8:30/7:30c: American Housewife

Monday, Nov. 2

10/9c: The Good Doctor

Thursday, Nov. 12

8/7c: Station 19

9/8c: Grey's Anatomy (two-hour premiere)

Tuesday, Nov. 17

10/9c: Big Sky (series premiere)

Wednesday, Nov. 18

10/9c: For Life

Thursday, Nov. 19

10/9c: A Million Little Things





CBS

Sept. 12

48 Hours (10/9c)

Sept. 20

60 Minutes (7/6c)

Sept. 21

Manhunt: Deadly Games (10/9c)

Sept. 24

Star Trek: Discovery (10/9c)

Sept. 29

Love Island (8/7c)

Oct. 2

Undercover Boss (9/8c)

Oct. 12

One Day at a Time (9/8c)

Oct. 13

The FBI Declassified (10/9c)

Oct. 14

The Amazing Race (9/8c)

Oct. 28

Big Brother Season 22 Finale (9/8c)





NBC

Sept. 1

Transplant (10/9c)

Sept. 7

American Ninja Warrior (8/7c)

Sept. 25

Dateline NBC (10/9c)

Sept. 28

Weakest Link (10/9c)

Oct. 1

Connecting (8:30/7:30c)

Oct. 3

Saturday Night Live Season 46 (11:30/10:30c)

Oct. 6

Ellen's Game of Games (8/7c)

Oct. 13

Ellen's Game of Games: new time slot (9/8c)

Oct. 19

The Voice (8/7c)

Oct. 22

Superstore (8/7c)



Nov. 10

This Is Us: 2-hour premiere (9/8c)

Nov. 11

Chicago Med (8/7c)

Chicago Fire (9/8c)

Chicago P.D. (10/9c)

Nov. 12

Law & Order: SVU (9/8c)

Nov. 13

The Blacklist (8/7c)





FOX

Sept. 21

L.A.'s Finest Network Premiere (8/7c)

Filthy Rich (9/8c)

Sept. 22

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (8/7c)

Sept. 27

The Simpsons (8/7c)

Bless the Harts (8:30/7:30c)

Bob's Burgers (9/8c)

Family Guy (9:30/8:30c)

Oct. 6

NEXT (9/8c)





The CW

Sept. 18

World's Funniest Animals (9/8c)

Oct. 4

Pandora (8/7c)

Oct. 6

Swamp Thing Network Premiere (8/7c)

Oct. 7

Devils (8/7c)

Coroner (9/8c)

Oct. 8

Supernatural (8/7c)

The Outpost (9/8c)

Oct. 13

Tell Me a Story Network Premiere (9/8c)

Nov. 19

Supernatural: The Long Road Home (8/7c)

Supernatural Series Finale (9/8c)



