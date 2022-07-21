MLB & Apple Announce August Friday Night Baseball Schedule

Throughout the month of August, baseball fans can continue to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ for free after the tech giant and the MLB announced the lineup of doubleheaders for the month.

Not only will fans be able to watch live games, but they'll have access to additional content such as "Countdown to First Pitch," which is a preview of the week's matchups, and "MLB Daily Recap," which will only be available in the Apple TV app.

Lauren Fardner will continue to host the live pre and postgame shows, which will feature a rotating group of analysts: Brian Gorman (rules analyst), former MLB stars Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Viewers only need internet access on any device where Apple TV+ can be found to watch every at-bat and inning during Friday Night Baseball. Streamers can watch every doubleheader for free via the Apple TV app, which can be found on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and streaming devices like Roku and Fire TV.

Each Friday, you can follow our guide to find out How to Watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+. Check out the full schedule of August doubleheaders, below.

August Friday Night Baseball Schedule

Friday, August 5

7 p.m. ET – Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

8 p.m. ET – Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

Friday, August 12

7 p.m ET – San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals

7 p.m. ET — Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

Friday, August 19

7 p.m. ET — Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

8 p.m. ET — Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins

Friday, August 26

7 p.m. ET — Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

10 p.m. ET — Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.