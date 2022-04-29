Friday Night Baseball is back with an exciting Week 5 doubleheader. In Game 1, the San Diego Padres travel to Truist Park to take on the Atlanta Braves. The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Chicago Cubs in the late game.

As the defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves have been struggling this season and are currently in second place in the NL East with a 15-17 record. They haven't been over .500 since their third game of the season. They're 9-9 at home and Max Fried, who is 4-2, will be their starting pitcher for tonight's game against the 20-12 Padres. The Padres' pitching will be led by Yu Darvish, who is 3-1 for the season.

After tying for the league's worst record last season, the 17-15 Arizona Diamondbacks have shown significant improvement this season. The Diamondbacks began the season 1-4, but they've won 11 of their last 15. Tonight's game is their first of a 3-game homestand against the 11-19 Cubs. Chicago's oldest baseball team is 7-8 on the road and has lost 9 of their last 12.

Each week, Friday Night Baseball will air a live pre- and postgame show hosted by Lauren Gardner highlighting and breaking down the night's events. Gardner will be joined by former MLB players and analysts Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso on a rotating basis. Brian Gorman, an umpire in the MLB for 30 years, will join the broadcast as a rules analyst.

You can find out how to watch the Padres-Braves and Cubs-Diamondbacks for free during Friday Night Baseball, below.

When to Watch Friday Night MLB

Padres vs. Braves

Date: Friday, May 13

Time: 7:20 PM ET

Channel: Apple TV+

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks

Date: Friday, May 13

Time: 9:40 PM ET

Channel: Apple TV+

How to Stream Friday Night MLB

Tonight's Friday Night Baseball doubleheader will air exclusively on Apple TV+.

Fans have a few different ways to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ for free. An Apple device is not required to watch tonight's games. Users just need an internet connection and any device which supports the Apple TV app, which can be found on many smart devices. Once you launch the app, you can select the game directly from there. If you're an MLB.tv subscriber, you can watch tonight's games by tapping on Apple TV+ within the MLB.tv app, and you'll be redirected to the Apple TV app (where available). The game will also be available to stream on tv.apple.com - just log in or create an Apple ID to get started.





About MLB on Apple TV+

This season, Apple TV+. is hosting "Friday Night Baseball," a weekly doubleheader with live pre-and postgame shows. These games will stream exclusively on Apple TV+. Fans can watch for free with the Apple TV+ app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with smart TVs and most streaming devices including Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, and more.