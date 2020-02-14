If there's one things Lucifans know, it's to never count the devilish drama out. Lucifer may not be ending after the previously announced fifth and final season after all. According to TVLine, Netflix is in talks with Warner Bros. Television for a potential sixth season.

Netflix did not respond to TV Guide's request for comment.

If Netflix does order a Season 6, this will be the second time Lucifans thought their show was DOA only to be proven wrong. The series originally aired on Fox, but the network canceled it after three seasons. Following a passionate #SaveLucifer campaign, Netflix picked up the series for a fourth season and then renewed it for a fifth.

Lucifer's 16-episode fifth season will be split into two halves, although Netflix has not announced any premiere dates for the new episodes. The series stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, D.B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro, and Lesley-Ann Brandt. Inbar Lavi and Tricia Helfer will both return, and Dennis Haysbert will join the cast as God. It will also feature a full-blown musical episode, plus a 1940s noir episode that also features a few musical numbers.

Lucifer is available to stream on Netflix.