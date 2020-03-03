It's no secret that we, much like the rest of the internet, were absolutely obsessed with every minute of Netflix's Love Is Blind. The romantic reality show was unapologetically peculiar, and the events of the finale — and what we've learned so far about what happened next for the couples — proved that Love Is Blind's formula was an undeniable success. By putting singles together in "pods" to learn about, grow to love, and even get engaged to each other before they'd ever even laid eyes on their prospective spouses, the show might've had people scratching their heads or even scoffing at first. In the end, though, there are now two married pairs who have this show to thank for their continued wedded bliss a year and a half later.

Now, the question remains: Should Love Is Blind be renewed for a second season at Netflix?

Certainly, there's an argument to be made that the show, which was hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey but largely left the couples to their own devices, could not possibly recreate the same magic that made its first season so interesting. Part of the satisfaction of watching the series stemmed from absorbing the novelty of this concept and being continually shocked at how well it worked (or didn't) for the couples involved. Plus, there's a chance that it could be hard to find new romantic hopefuls who haven't been exposed to the show and who might come in with certain strategies or desires to manufacture TV-worthy drama in order to get screen time. Put simply, one could reasonably predict that the very fact that production on Love Is Blind flew so under the radar lent to the authenticity of its cast, and a second season might not be able to recapture that level of intrigue.

However, we think there's also a major argument to be made in favor of giving Love Is Blind another chance to become the next big reality TV franchise.

Photo: Netflix

For one thing, we need only listen to those who walked away with rings on Love Is Blind to know that the formula itself played a big part in why their romances worked. When we spoke to Amber and Barnett, for example, they agreed that their time spent getting to know each other in the pods was essential to the long-term potential of their relationship.

"I'm super thankful that I'm attracted to my husband — he's so hot — but also getting to know him, I wasn't as attracted by that," Amber told TV Guide. "We never would've gotten to this point if we'd met on the street," Barnett agreed.

For Amber, the process of growing to love Barnett in the pods has also has made a lasting impact on how they maintain their marriage now. "I've personally delved a lot deeper into trying to figure him out because had it not been for the pods and the importance of what we were trying to do on here to find love, it would've been a lot easier for Matt and I to get lost and lose the momentum of our spark for each other," she said.

"We figured each other out in the pods, and once you get out of the pods, it's like, 'What's left to figure out? Let's just enjoy this. I mean, we already know that we're good for each other, let's just have fun with it ... And it hasn't really changed," added Barnett.

Cameron, who is still happily married to Lauren, also pointed to the pods as a "very special experience and opportunity" and said that it's hard to convey the power of "what it truly was like to do that, to be in the pods." We heard similar sentiments from several stars of the show throughout the episodes, whether they made it to "I do" or not.

So clearly, there's something to be said for how effective Love Is Blind's method really is if it produced two real-deal marriages. Comparing Love Is Blind's results to certain other romantic reality series which lead to one breakup after the next, it's pretty clear why the Netflix series deserves a chance to continue on and pair up new potential love birds in the pods.

There are also other ways that Love Is Blind could continue, too. Lauren has already told us that she and Cameron are "just getting started," and considering the immense fanfare that has followed their relationship, — and that of Amber and Barnett's — the potential for a spin-off devoted to those couples could be immensely watchable. It may also be interesting to see some of those who didn't find their happy ending in Season 1 give it another go on the show (#FindLoveForKenny).

Plus, we can picture the Love Is Blind pod system working to forge or even repair other types of relationships — be they friendships, strained familial bonds, or even bringing political foes onto the same page through that big blue wall. The possibilities are endless, really.

For now, we'll just have to wait until Thursday when the cast reunion special arrives on Netflix's YouTube channel to see more from Love Is Blind.

Love Is Blind Season 1 is now available on Netflix.