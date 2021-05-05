Loki, the next series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's ever-growing TV universe, is imminent. Disney+ and Marvel have announced a June premiere date for the new show, which reintroduces us to Tom Hiddleston's Loki. God of mischief and brother of Thor, the fan-favorite character was last seen in the MCU in Avengers: Infinity War, when Thanos (Josh Brolin) killed him at the very beginning of the film.

The new Disney+ series is officially part of Marvel's Phase Four, and will follow the first two MCU series on Disney+, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It will be followed by Hawkeye in late 2021.

As is the case with everything Marvel-related, many details surrounding the new series have been kept under wraps, but here's what we know so far.

Latest news: Loki will make its debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, two days earlier than it had previously been set to premiere. The new release date was announced in May in a video message from Hiddleston.

Trailers: The newest full-length trailer for Loki has been revealed, and it's doing a lot of work to remind us of the gloriously weird premise of the show: Loki accidentally broke reality, and now he has to fix it, as he's informed by Owen Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius. And apparently, the only way to fix it is to time-hop through some major moments in the MCU.

This latest trailer comes a few months after Marvel released the first one during a Disney investor's meeting.

It's Marvel's first crime thriller. During the Disney's presentation to investors in December 2020, Marvel boss Kevin Feige said, "As with our other shows coming to Disney+, we wanted to try something a little different, explore a new genre for us at Marvel studios. So we've put Loki at the center of his own crime thriller."

It's a prequel... sort of. Before Avengers: Endgame, all we knew was that the limited series was going to follow Loki as he popped up throughout history and influenced historical events. In the wake of Endgame, the show is going to follow his journey after he steals the Tesseract and disappeared with the Space Stone in 2012.

Which means this will not be the evolved Loki of Thor: Ragnarok. As the god of mischief, Loki has betrayed Thor (Chris Hemsworth) numerous times throughout their lives, so it wasn't overly surprising when he did it again halfway through the events of 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. But by the end of the critically acclaimed film, in which Thor revealed he thought the world of his brother, Loki evolved and returned to help Thor, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) fight to save Asgard from Hela (Cate Blanchett).

The Loki featured in the limited series, however, is the Loki of 2012's The Avengers. As Hiddleston said at San Diego Comic-Con last summer, "He's still that guy [from Avengers], and just about the last thing that happened to him was he got Hulk-smashed, so there's a lot of psychological evolution that has still yet to happen."

"It is one of the most exciting, creative opportunities I have ever come across," he continued. "It is a new challenge, and I cannot wait to get started."

It will tie into the Doctor Strange sequel. We already knew WandaVision was going to tie directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but now Marvel's Kevin Feige has confirmed Loki will also be connected to the film, which is scheduled to be released in theaters May, 7, 2021.

It will be helmed by Rick & Morty's Michael Waldron. Waldron has been tapped to not only serve as showrunner, but also write the pilot and executive-produce the series. Kate Herron serves as director.

The cast includes some major talent. Among the stars joining Loki on this ride are Owen Wilson and Richard E. Grant, who were cast in major roles, as well as Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku. Details abou ttheir roles are being kept under wraps.

It is six episodes. That's not very many, but it's more than we thought we'd get after Loki died.

Loki premieres Wednesday, June 9 on Disney+.