Get ready, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington stans: The actor-producers are back at it again with Little Fires Everywhere. Hulu announced on Friday that the series will premiere March 18 on Hulu.

An adaptation of Celeste Ng's 2017 best-selling novel, the series digs into the secrets of a picture-perfect suburb in Ohio. When a new-to-town mother and daughter rent a home from the Richardson family, their lives are completely upended by the adoption of a Chinese baby, leading all the characters down a path that will change their lives forever. A story about the racial and socioeconomic fault lines in America, as well the fear parents have of losing their children, Little Fires Everywhere is a fiery tale fit for Witherspoon and Washington's golden touch.

Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon Are Cooking Up Trouble in This Little Fires Everywhere Pic

The two actresses, who also executive produce the series, star as two mothers set on a collision course by their children. Joshua Jackson also stars, and Jesse Williams is set to recur. The eight-episode limited series is now just a few short months away, but if you can't wait 'til then, maybe rewatch Big Little Lies while you wait.

Little Fires Everywhere premieres Wednesday, March 18 on Hulu.

Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, Little Fires Everywhere Photo: Hulu via Twitter



(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)