Ava Sharpe's (Jes Macallan) introduction in DC's Legends of Tomorrow wasn't exactly friendly. Initially viewing the Legends as a threat to the timeline, the Time Bureau agent — who was later promoted to director of the organization — eventually caught onto their unorthodox ways of handling mishaps throughout time and history and became a powerful ally. But as we saw in the Season 5 premiere, the Time Bureau has been effectively shut down which means that Ava's role within the group is poised to change.

Ava has always been a highly efficient, follow the rules kind of person — I mean, that's what she was created for — so it will be interesting to see how she handles this newfound freedom now that she doesn't have that structured lifestyle the Bureau provided. According to showrunner Phil Klemmer, Ava losing her job will be a good thing and allow her to figure out who she is outside of what she did for a living. "In some ways I think losing the Time Bureau is the best thing that can happen to Ava," Klemmer told TV Guide via email.

But if you're wondering how this will affect her relationship with Sara (Caity Lotz), who's going through a rough time following Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell)'s death in Crisis on Infinite Earths, there's no need to panic. While there will be bumps for the pair along the way, Avalance will continue to thrive this season.

"Obviously, Sara wants [what's] best for her girlfriend. That doesn't mean it will be easy, however," Klemmer continued. "Ava found safety in running a secret government bureaucracy. Now that she's freed of her duty, she has to figure out who she is, and though Sara can support her on this quest, she can't lead her. This season is a bit of a delayed growing pains/rebellious phase for Ava. What comes so naturally for the Legends — screwing around and screwing up, making mistakes — goes against Ava's nature."

Ava's invaluable organizational skills will come in handy when Sara is temporarily called away, but the Legends won't exactly be receptive to the idea of her different approach to handling those pesky time anomalies. The former Time Bureau agent is headed for a clash of the minds, especially with the 'new' Zari (Tala Ashe), whose past was changed at the end of last season after stepping outside of the Temporal Zone to be with Nate. No word yet on when or how we'll meet this radically different Zari, who is poised to rejoin the Waverider.

Nick Zano and Tala Ashe, DC's Legends of Tomorrow Photo: Katie Yu/The CW

"The big question of the season is whether Ava and the Legends will be able to meet somewhere in the middle — particularly Ava and 'new Zari,' who couldn't be more different than Ava — not to mention 'old Zari,'" Klemmer explained. "But it's not like we're going to play and Ava/Sara story that questions whether they are going to break up. Who would want to break Sara and Ava up? They're the coolest and we're not stupid."

The Legends will need to be on the same page if they have any hopes of stopping Astra Logue (Olivia Swan), who released their biggest foes, including Genghis Khan and Rasputin, from hell. And while these familiar villains will prove to be a challenge, the gang will also be tested by a few lesser-known baddies, along with an even bigger threat that has yet to be seen.

"In addition to the marquis villains of history, we also explore the more obscure. Some are terrifying, some are silly, at least one is an animal," Klemmer teased. "But by the end of the season, the Legends will encounter a big bad like no other. Whereas we've been tinkering with history for five seasons, a long-slumbering and powerful season 5 big bad who has been pulling the strings from the very beginning will awaken. The question is what will happen when our big bad sees what a mess [they've] made of history."

The return of these well-known villains also opens the door for others to resurface, like Vandal Savage (Casper Crump) or Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough). Klemmer confirmed that we'll definitely see at least one of those familiar faces again this season, but held back any hints about who. If there's one recognizable figure we'd love to see on Legends, however, it's Lucifer (Tom Ellis), whose surprise appearance in Crisis alongside Constantine (Matt Ryan) already has us jonesing for a spin-off with the dynamic duo. If we're going by Klemmer's enthusiastic response, there's a teeny, microscopic speck of hope that we'll see them together on-screen once more.

"I'm on hiatus now. Why aren't the writers and I already working on the show? Is there any chance the CW reads this? If not, please forward them a copy," he said.

Make it so, CW overlords!

