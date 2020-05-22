If you were super bummed to find out Legacies Season 2 was cut short due, you're certainly not alone. Rather than wallowing in our disappointment over all the things we didn't get to see in the last leg of Season 2, though, we're choosing to look to the future for Season 3!

So far, details about Season 3 are few and far between, but TV Guide has been scouring the internet for clues about what's in store when Legacies returns. Here's everything we know so far about the third season of Legacies, including when we can expect it and what's in store!

It will premiere in January 2021. The CW president Mark Pedowitz announced that the network's typical slate of fall shows will be pushed to next year due to the COVID-19 production shutdowns. "The CW will start its new season in January 2021, when we will launch our regular primetime schedule," Pedowitz said. That means we'll have to wait until 2021 for Legacies' return.

There's no word on when production will be allowed to begin. Production on Legacies Season 2 was shut down in March, much like on many other series and films. With Season 3 set to premiere in early 2021, production is expected to resume later this year. But as of now, there are no guarantees.

There are several storylines still up in the air. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Landon's (Aria Shahghasemi) fates were left in limbo when Season 2 wrapped up after Episode 16. Hope was locked in a sleeping spell after being turned into stone in Josie's (Kaylee Bryant) mindscape, while Landon got stabbed with the golden arrow and, as expected, didn't resurrect — meaning he might be dead for real. There was also the small matter of the Necromancer (Ben Geurens) stealing all that dark magic from Josie. Wherever he is, he's about as powered up as he's ever been, which can't be a good thing for the super squad.

The musical episode is probably still happening. We were all jazzed for the Season 2 musical episode, which was supposed to be a tribute to The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, according to executive producer Brett Matthews. Unfortunately, that musical was supposed to take place in the 19th episode of Season 2 and production got shut down before the episode could be filmed. Luckily, showrunner Julie Plec seems committed to getting this episode filmed since she tweeted, "If we don't eventually complete and air the musical episode I will (metaphorically, not literally) die. So I think we'll be fine."

Legacies is available to stream on Netflix.