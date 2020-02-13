[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of Legacies, read at your own risk!]

We've been through so many ups and downs with Kai Parker (Chris Wood) over the years, but now it looks like Legacies has finally brought his story to and end. Or has it?

Thursday's episode took Kai to the Salvatore School, posing as a "prison world expert" there to help Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) save their friends who'd been stuck there. Luckily, Hope figured him out pretty quickly, but not quick enough to stop Alyssa Chang from attempting to sever his connection to the prison world, causing its implosion.

Dark Josie (Kaylee Bryant) managed to create doors back to the real world for everyone to escape from (all but that one totally evil werewolf student, of course), and Sebastian (Thomas Doherty) opted to go out on a heroic note and stay behind to be the anchor for the spell. His fate certainly looked bleak by the end of things, and unless he managed to take Lizzie's (Jenny Boyd) advice and escape through the Malivore Pit, this might be the last we've seen of him.

Once freed from the prison world, Alaric (Matthew Davis) did what we've been waiting years for, finally getting vengeance on Kai and beheading him. But is he really dead? In this world, not even certain death is permanent, and Chris Wood seems ready and eager to return to play Kai Parker again.

"Definitely, yeah," Wood said when asked whether he'd be willing to return again. "I told Julie [Plec], it was so fun getting to drop in. Kai's like a bomb when you drop him in whatever is happening, and he just disturbs things and messes things up and creates chaos. And not only is that great for the story, but it's fun to play for me to just kind of be a wrecking ball. So yeah, I would play him as long as it's physically possible. I would definitely return."

We'll just have to hope that Kaylee Bryant keeps lobbying to bring Kai back so we can get more of our favorite psychotic Heretic!

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.