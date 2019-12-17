A new year is upon us, which means resolutions, new goals, and starting fresh. Hulu is prepping for the new year by shedding some nostalgic films at the end of January. Do you enjoy a good laugh while watching Ryan Reynolds in Waiting...? Sorry, man! You can't do it after January 31. Some other sad departures include Fantastic Four (2005), I Heart Huckabees, and Step Up.

Check out the full list of what's departing the streaming service below and make sure you get your fill of them before the end of January when they disappear into the streaming ether.

What's Coming to Hulu in January 2020

Jan. 31

A Date for Mad Mary (2017)

A Dog and Pony Show (2018)

A Very Cool Christmas (2004)

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom (2017)

Alpha & Omega: The Big Fureeze (2016)

An Accidental Christmas (2007)

Chasing Christmas (2005)

Crazy for Christmas (2005)

Fantastic Four (2005)

Fever Pitch (2005)

Freelancers (2012)

Gloria (2014)

Head of State (2003)

Home by Christmas (2006)

Home for the Holidays (2005)

I Heart Huckabees (2004)

In Enemy Hands (2004)

Light Sleeper (1992)

Marley and Me: The Puppy Years (2010)

Planet 51 (2009)

Shall we Dance? (2004)

Shrek (2001)

Step Up (2006)

Summer's Moon (2009)

The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain (1995)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)

Undisputed (2002)

Waiting... (2005)

