There are few better ways to ease into the new year than with a good old fashioned Hulu binge, and the streaming service's January offerings hold the promise of some very comfy days spent on the couch. More than a few of the titles are of special interest to reality show fans and old-school movie buffs, with reality hits including the first season of Glam Masters, The Bachelor Season 24, and Season 2 of the so-gross-it's-good Dr. Pimple Popper. On the flicks front you can relive your younger years with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie, or get down with some current classics like the sexy 1999 drama Eyes Wide Shut.

There's much, much more though: See the full list of what's headed to Hulu in January (and the few titles that are leaving) below.

The Bachelor Photo: Craig Sjodin, ABC





Jan. 1

Bring It!: Complete Season 4 (Lifetime)

Brockmire: Complete Season 3 (IFC)

Damages: Complete Series (FX)

Deputy: *Sneak Peek* Pre-Linear Series Premiere (FOX)

Divided States: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Fox's New Year's Eve Special with Steve Harvey: Special (FOX)

Glam Masters: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Hoarders: Complete Season 10 (A&E)

Hunting JonBenet's Killer: The Untold Story: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 8 (Lifetime)

Party of Five: *Sneak Peek* Pre-Linear Series Premiere (Freeform)

Project Runway All Stars: Complete Season 7 (Lifetime)

Rescue Me: Complete Series (FX)

Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Swamp People: Complete Season 10 (History)

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Seasons 2, 3 & 6 (History)

American Buffalo (1996)

Arbitrage (2012)

Bachelor Party (1984)

The Bellboy (1960)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Captivity (2007)

Cinderfella (1960)

The Conspirator (2011)

The Cookout (2004)

Crazy About Tiffany's (2015)

Crisscross (1992)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dennis the Menace Strikes Back (1998)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Drop Dead Sexy (2006)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Fierce People (2007)

The Final Cut (2004)

The French Connection (1971)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Golden Gate (1994)

The Good Guy (2010)

Gone (2012)

Grace Unplugged (2013)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

How to Eat Fried Worms (2006)

Kansas (1988)

Knowing (2009)

Last Rites (1988)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Little Richard Story (2000)

MASH (1970)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995)

Music from Another Room (1998)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

Mystery Team (2009)

P2 (2007)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Pi (1998)

The Patsy (1964)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Pom Pom Girls (1976)

The Possession (2012)

Shy People (1987)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

The Tenant (1976)

Two Family House (2000)

Unforgettable (1996)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Jan. 2

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (2019)

Jan. 3



Last Man Standing: Season 8 Premiere

Jan. 5

Black Clover: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

Sex Guaranteed (2017)

Jan. 6

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards: Special (NBC)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

The Art of Self Defense (2019)

Jan. 7

America's Got Talent: The Champions: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

The Bachelor: Season 24 Premiere (ABC)

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time: Special (ABC)

Manifest: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Jan. 8

Ellen's Game of Games: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Homeland: Complete Seasons 6 & 7 (Showtime)

Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th (2001)

Jan. 11

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Jan. 12

Little Men (2016)

Jan. 13

Lodge 49: Complete Season 2 (AMC)

Jan. 16



Good Trouble: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)

Jan. 17

Endlings: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Originals)

Everything's Gonna be Okay: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)

Grown-ish: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

The Detour: Complete Season 4 (TBS)

Love Island (UK): Season 6 Premiere (ITV)

Honeyland (2019)

Jan. 22

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)

Chopped: Complete Seasons 32-35 (Food Network)

Cold Hearted: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 11 (Food Network)

Dessert Games: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 2 (TLC)

Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 10-12 (HGTV)

Good Eats: Reloaded: Complete Season 1 (Cook)

Guy's Grocery Games: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 111-117 (HGTV)

House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 113-115 (HGTV)

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (IDTV)

Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Animal Planet)

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)

Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (TLC)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 11-13 (Food Network)

Shrill: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Outmatched:Series Premiere (FOX)

The Bold Type: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)

Tokyo Ghoul: Complete Season 3B (Dubbed) (Funimation)

Jan. 27

Brian Banks (2019)

Luce (2019)

Jan. 30

Fighting with My Family (2019)

*The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on:

Basketball (1998) (1/1)

Beauty Shop (2005) (1/1)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) (1/1)

Fire with Fire (2012) (1/1)

Footloose (1984) (1/1)

Forrest Gump (1994) (1/1)

Hot Shots! (1991) (1/1)

House of the Dead (2003) (1/1)

Jackie Brown (1997) (1/1)

King Kong (2005) (1/1)

Lethal Weapon (1987) (1/1)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) (1/1)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) (1/1)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) (1/1)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) (1/1)

Night at the Museum (2006) (1/1)

No Country for Old Men (2007) (1/1)

Pulp Fiction (1994) (1/1)

Rocky Balboa (2006) (1/1)

Saint Judy (2019) (1/1)

Schindler's List (1993) (1/1)

Spaceballs (1987) (1/1)

Spy Kid's 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) (1/1)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) (1/1)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007) (1/1)

XXX (2002) (1/1)

Power: Season 6 Continues (1/5)

An American Tail (1986) (1/10)

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991) (1/10)

An American Tail: The Treasure of Manhattan Island (1998) (1/10)

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999) (1/10)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) (1/10)

MacGruber (2010) (1/16)

13 Going on 30 (2004) (1/17)

Bruno (2009) (1/17)

Dazed and Confused (1993) (1/17)

End of Days (1999) (1/17)

Get a Job (2016) (1/17)

Hamlet 2 (2008) (1/17)

Meet the Blacks (2016) (1/107)

Nanny McPhee (2005) (1/17)

Peter Pan (2003) (1/17)

The Aviator (2004) (1/17)

Emanuel (2019) (1/20)

Love and a Bullet (2000) (1/23)

The Vow (2012) (1/23)

Underworld: Awakening (2012) (1/23)

Grandma (2015) (1/31)

Spider Man: Far from Home (2019) (1/31)

*The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:

The Outsider: Series Premiere (1/12)

The New Pope: Series Premiere (1/13)

Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 18 Premiere (1/17)

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 10 Premiere (1/19)

Avenue 5: Series Premiere (1/19)

*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

The Wedding Guest (2019) (1/3)

The Upside (2019) (1/4)

Harpoon (2019) (1/7)

Green Book (2018) (1/11)

Peppermint (2018) (1/15)

Second Act (2018) (1/25)

Five Feet Apart (2019) (1/27)

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)