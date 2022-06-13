Get LastPass Premium For 30 Percent Off

Hate trying to remember dozens of passwords? LastPass has a deal that will make it easier to log into your favorite streaming services.

Right now, you can score a one-year subscription to LastPass Premium for $25, or 30 percent off its regular price (via StackSocial) -- that's about $2/mo.

But act fast and sign up now. This limited-time deal ends on June 16.

LastPass Premium is an app that stores all of your passwords across devices, so you only have to create and memorize one master password instead of dozens. Once set up, all of the passwords you created for Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, and other streaming service services, as well as your Gmail, YouTube, and VPN accounts are safely and securely stored in your LastPass account. Now you don't have to keep logging into your various websites with different passwords because LastPass does it for you.

The service also includes a password generator, multi-factor authorization options, dark web monitoring, and much more. Think of LastPass Premium as the all-in-one encrypted password for your online life.