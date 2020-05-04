[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Thursday's season finale of Last Man Standing. Read at your own risk!]

Last Man Standing fans had been missing Eve (Kaitlyn Dever) until her return in the Season 8 finale, which aired April 30. In "How You Like Them Pancakes," Eve came home on a break from the Air Force, ending a streak that had her away from the bulk of Seasons 7 and 8.

In "How You Like Them Pancakes?" Eve returned home just in time to see Kristin (Amanda Fuller) go into labor and, as a bonus, her parents Mike (Tim Allen) and Vanessa (Nancy Travis) squabble a bit over who got to spend the most time with her. By the end of the episode, the Baxters were back to feeling like a happy family again, after Eve shared something she learned in flight training: You can keep flying with one engine, but it's way better with two. Lovely as that was, the moment didn't give fans any indication of how much we'd see of Eve going forward, but in a conversation with TV Guide, star and executive producer Tim Allen said fans shouldn't worry: She's not leaving. On the contrary, the show hopes to feature more of her in the future.

Last Man Standing's Amanda Fuller talks about directing Tim Allen

"My preference would be, yes, to have her on more," Allen said via phone from his office in North Hollywood. Dever, of course, has been pursuing a film career, which is why Eve hasn't been around as much; with her team's blessing, Dever took time away from Last Man Standing to work on projects including the movie Booksmart and the Netflix series Unbelievable, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Allen said they're willing to keep working around her schedule, while trying to craft storylines that make sense. "If she's a fighter pilot for the Air Force, we're not sure how much she's allowed to see us. She'd be in Europe. We'd have to schedule it around her flight training. But my guess is, as much as possible, we'd have her on. We love her and we love to honor our military."

Fox hasn't made an announcement about Last Man Standing being renewed yet, but assuming that it is, it sounds like Eve will continue to have a place she calls home sweet home.

Previous episodes of Last Man Standing are available to stream on Hulu.