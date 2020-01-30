Supernatural may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean CW fans will have to say goodbye to Jared Padalecki! The network has already picked up Padalecki's new series, a Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, to series, so we'll barely have to say goodbye at all.

Though it seem unlikely that anyone would ever be able to recreate the magic that was Chuck Norris's beloved series, Padalecki is certainly going to try. Right now, we know your biggest burning question is probably will we get to see Jared Padalecki on a horse, but to get you up to speed on all the other questions, here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Walker, Texas Ranger reboot.

There is no premiere date yet. The CW won't announce their 2020-2021 slate until Upfronts in May, but given the star power and name recognition this show already has, it's looking likely that this series will premiere in the fall of 2020 instead of at midseason in 2021.

The series will simply be called Walker. Rather than just ripping off the original title, this reboot has opted to go just by Walker and is being billed as "a reimagining of the long-running action/crime series Walker, Texas Ranger."

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

Jared Padalecki will star and executive produce. Padalecki won't just star as the titular character of the series, he'll also be executive producing alongside Anna Fricke, Dan Lin, Lindsey Libertore, and Dan Spilo. Padalecki will play Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two. After being undercover for two years, Cordell returns home to Austin in an attempt to reconnect with his children while dodging dust-ups with his conservative family.

He'll have a female partner. One of the hurdles Walker will face after moving back to Austin is having to contend with a new partner, and his just so happens to be one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history.

There's a mystery at the center of the show. You might have noticed that "widower" title in Padalecki's character description, and there's definitely more to that story. In addition to family and workplace drama, Cordell Walker will also be digging into the suspiciously murky circumstances surrounding his wife's death.

Jensen Ackles is totally willing to direct. Padalecki's Supernatural co-star has stepped behind the camera on Supernatural several times, and when TV Guide asked whether he'd be interested in directing his BFF's new series, he said he'd absolutely "come over and boss him around a little," if Padalecki asked.

Additional reporting by Keisha Hatchett.