Jared Padalecki's Walker: Renewal, Photos, News, Casting, and More

Sometimes you just want to watch Jared Padalecki ride a horse
You have to get in a Texas state of mind for Jared Padalecki's first post-Supernatural TV venture. The actor is starring in The CW's Walker, Texas Rangerreboot, Walker. This new take on an old classic premiered at the top of 2021.
Even if you've never seen an episode of the original Chuck Norris series, you definitely have heard the legendary jokes that stem from it. Now, Padalecki is giving the character his own twist. To get you up to speed on all the news and spoilers we have so far, here's everything we know about the new series.
The series arrived in January. The series premiered on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 8/7c on The CW and led into Season 3 of Legacies.
It was a rating success. The CW reports that Walker had the most-viewed series premiere on The CW in five years.
It's already been renewed. Needless to say given how many people watched the premiere, Walker has already been renewed for Season 2. The network renewed Walker, along with 11 other series, for the 2021-22 TV season.
Jared Padalecki stars and executive produces. Padalecki plays Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two. After being undercover for two years, Cordell returns home to Austin in an attempt to reconnect with his children while dodging dust-ups with his conservative family. Padalecki also executive produces alongside Anna Fricke, Dan Lin, and Lindsey Liberatore.
The first photos were angsty. The first photos from the pilot arrived in early January, and if pictures are worth a thousand words, then this set is one very angsty novel. The shot of Cordell Walker and his wife cuddling in happier times will absolutely break your heart, but check out more photos from the series by clicking here or on the photo below.
There's a mystery at the center of the show. In addition to family and workplace drama, Cordell Walker will also be digging into the suspicious circumstances surrounding his wife's death.
The first footage teased that mystery. Padalecki tweeted out the first footage from the series on Monday, Dec. 14, showcasing his take on Cordell Walker, a man haunted by the death of his wife. The 30-second montage hammered home that finding out what happened to his wife is going to be Walker's top priority in the freshman season.
Padalecki's real-life wife plays his on-screen wife. Genevieve Padalecki plays Emily Walker, Cordell's dearly departed wife, in a recurring role in Season 1. Her story will be told in flashbacks. Her character is described as"capable, generous, and focused on helping the disenfranchised."
Meet the cast. One of the hurdles Walker will face after moving back to Austin is having to contend with a new partner, Micki, who just so happens to be one of the first women in the Texas Rangers' history. The 100's Lindsey Morgan plays Micki. The character was raised in San Antonio, and her family has been in Texas since before it was Texas. She's described as "focused and perceptive," and her background in the Army and on the police force has given her firsthand knowledge about what it's like to be singled out and discriminated against because of her gender.
Once Upon a Time's Jeff Pierre plays Trey Barnett, Micki's boyfriend, who is described as warm and loving, yet haunted. He's an Army medic recently back from deployment and struggling to adjust to life back home.
Meanwhile, Pretty Little Liars alum Keegan Allen plays Liam, Cordell Walker's gay, conservative younger brother, who is also an assistant district attorney. He is described as "smart, slightly smug, but with a strong moral compass," and he's prone to sacrificing his personal life in favor of family obligations. One of those obligations was taking care of Cordell's kids during their father's absence.
Other additions to the cast include The X-Files' Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker, Cordell's sturdy, conservative and tough as nails father; and Molly Hagan as Cordell's mother, Abeline Walker, who is described as "an unstoppable force of nature."
Jensen Ackles is totally willing to direct. Padalecki's longtime co-star stepped behind the camera on Supernatural several times, and when TV Guide asked whether he'd be interested in directing his BFF's new series, Jensen Ackles said he'd absolutely "come over and boss him around a little" if Padalecki asked.
Additional reporting by Keisha Hatchett.