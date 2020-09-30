There's about to be another teen hero on your TV. Newcomer Iman Vellani has officially been cast as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series based on the comics character, and appropriately called Ms. Marvel, according to Deadline.

In her first Hollywood production, Vellani will play Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen from New Jersey who idolizes Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers, and has polymorphous powers that give her the ability to stretch and change shape. Kamala was Marvel's first-ever Muslim character to headline her own comic book, and with the Disney+ series she'll become the first Muslim character to lead her own on-screen Marvel superhero franchise. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has also said that Kamala will appear in future MCU films.

News of Vellani's casting comes not long after the show lined up its team of directors, which includes Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the duo behind Bad Boys for Life, two-time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon, who has worked on episodes of The Walking Dead, Outlander, Dirty John, and The Punisher. It was previously announced that Bisha K. Ali, a comedian who has written for Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral, will write and serve as showrunner.

Disney+ also recently revealed that Emmy winner and Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany will play the title role in the upcoming She-Hulk series, which was first announced last year.

No premiere dates have been set for either Ms. Marvel or She-Hulk, but Disney+ has a whole lot of Marvel series coming down the pipe. WandaVision will premiere in December, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has resumed filming, but it is currently unclear when the series will debut due to its COVID-19 production shutdowns. Marvel has also not announced updates for two other Disney+ series: Loki, which was originally set for spring 2021, and Hawkeye, which was set for fall 2021.