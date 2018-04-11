Students Can Combine Hulu, Showtime, and Spotify on a Single $5 Account

Spotify has teamed up with Hulu and Showtime to offer one of the best deals we've seen in a while, as all three streaming services can be had for just $5/mo. There's a pretty big caveat, however, as only students are eligible for the savings.

After signing up for a Premium Student account on Spotify, you'll be able to access Showtime and an ad-supported version of Hulu at no additional cost. You'll need to verify your student status via SheerID before taking advantage of the offer, and you'll only be able to renew the plan three times (each renewal gets you another 12 months of access -- that's four years of use!).

Spotify Premium typically runs $10/mo., while Hulu (ad-supported) is $7/mo. and Showtime is an additional $11/mo. That comes out to a grand total of $28/mo. for all three subscriptions without the deal. However, students can save $276 every year by taking advantage of the new promotion (altogether more than $1,100 over four years).

A similar bundle was launched by Spotify in 2018, offering both a Premium Account and Hulu to all subscribers for $13/mo. It's unfortunate that the new plan is limited to students, but there's no doubt it's still an incredible deal. And if you don't qualify for Spotify's new promotion, you can still take advantage of Showtime's and Hulu's free trials -- which both run for a surprisingly generous 30 days.