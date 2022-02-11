How to Watch the 2022 Puppy Bowl

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The Super Bowl is not the only big game on Sunday
Are you Team Ruff or Team Fluff in the big game this year? For those of us who aren't exactly big football fans and aren't even entirely sure who's playing in the 2022 Super Bowl, there's another, far more adorable option: The Puppy Bowl. The 13th annual event is coming up quick on what is universally known as Puppy Bowl Sunday, and TV Guide has everything you need to know about how to get in on the cutest action around.
And if you're one of those well-rounded people who wants to watch both puppies and grown men tumble over each other on a big field, don't worry, you can! Click here to get all the info on the Super Bowl, and read on for everything you need to know about its cuddly counterpart.
The 2022 Puppy Bowl begins Sunday, February 13 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, but you can catch a pre-show beginning at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.
The three-hour event will air on Animal Planet and stream simultaneously on Discovery+.
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg return as hosts after successfully helming the 2021 bowl, and now they're also coaches. Martha will lead Team Ruff, while Snoop takes on Team Fluff.
Snoop is a busy guy this year, and can be seen both at the Puppy Bowl and the Super Bowl. And we don't want to ruin the magic of television for you, but we'll just say only one of those events is live. We will also guess that fellow halftime performers Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem will not be performing at the Puppy Bowl, and Martha will not be joining Snoop on stage at the Super Bowl.
Obviously. Here is just a selection: Wilbur, Dinozzo, Surf, Wasabi, Ted D Bear, Tater Tot, Thelma, Spangles, Snowball, Squeak, Ruffalo Jill, S'mores, Rocket, Rob Gronchowski, Raspberry, Pudding, Pops, Pepperjack, Patsy, Odell Barkham, Nugget, Norman, Mr. Tinkles...need we say more? You can meet all the competitors on the Discovery website.
If it's not enough for you to just know that there are puppies involved, here's the gist: More than 100 adoptable puppies from 67 shelters and 33 states will suit up in either Team Ruff or Team Fluff bandanas to compete for glory via chasing, fetching, guarding, heeling, sprinting, jumping, frolicking, diving, and even napping.
Yes! It's called the Kitty Half-Time Show, and it involves adoptable kittens dancing at a beach party.
Weird question, but yes! There are 23 NFTs available that pay tribute to the Puppy Bowl, and proceeds go to the Orange Twins Rescue, an animal rescue foundation co-founded by Ariana Grande.