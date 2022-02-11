How to Watch the 2022 Puppy Bowl

Are you Team Ruff or Team Fluff in the big game this year? For those of us who aren't exactly big football fans and aren't even entirely sure who's playing in the 2022 Super Bowl, there's another, far more adorable option: The Puppy Bowl. The 13th annual event is coming up quick on what is universally known as Puppy Bowl Sunday, and TV Guide has everything you need to know about how to get in on the cutest action around.

And if you're one of those well-rounded people who wants to watch both puppies and grown men tumble over each other on a big field, don't worry, you can! Click here to get all the info on the Super Bowl, and read on for everything you need to know about its cuddly counterpart.

Puppy Bowl discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman

When Is the Puppy Bowl?

The 2022 Puppy Bowl begins Sunday, February 13 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, but you can catch a pre-show beginning at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

Where Can I Watch the Puppy Bowl?

The three-hour event will air on Animal Planet and stream simultaneously on Discovery+.

Who Is Hosting the Puppy Bowl?

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg return as hosts after successfully helming the 2021 bowl, and now they're also coaches. Martha will lead Team Ruff, while Snoop takes on Team Fluff.

Isn't Snoop Dogg Also Performing at the Super Bowl?

Snoop is a busy guy this year, and can be seen both at the Puppy Bowl and the Super Bowl. And we don't want to ruin the magic of television for you, but we'll just say only one of those events is live. We will also guess that fellow halftime performers Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem will not be performing at the Puppy Bowl, and Martha will not be joining Snoop on stage at the Super Bowl.

What Is the Puppy Bowl Lineup This Year?

Obviously. Here is just a selection: Wilbur, Dinozzo, Surf, Wasabi, Ted D Bear, Tater Tot, Thelma, Spangles, Snowball, Squeak, Ruffalo Jill, S'mores, Rocket, Rob Gronchowski, Raspberry, Pudding, Pops, Pepperjack, Patsy, Odell Barkham, Nugget, Norman, Mr. Tinkles...need we say more? You can meet all the competitors on the Discovery website.

How Does the Puppy Bowl Work?

If it's not enough for you to just know that there are puppies involved, here's the gist: More than 100 adoptable puppies from 67 shelters and 33 states will suit up in either Team Ruff or Team Fluff bandanas to compete for glory via chasing, fetching, guarding, heeling, sprinting, jumping, frolicking, diving, and even napping.

Does the Puppy Bowl Have a Half-Time Show?

Yes! It's called the Kitty Half-Time Show, and it involves adoptable kittens dancing at a beach party.

Can I Buy an NFT Related to the Puppy Bowl?

Weird question, but yes! There are 23 NFTs available that pay tribute to the Puppy Bowl, and proceeds go to the Orange Twins Rescue, an animal rescue foundation co-founded by Ariana Grande.