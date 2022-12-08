How to Watch the 2022 Heisman Trophy Ceremony Live Without Cable on December 10

The best player in all of college football will be named at the 88th Heisman Trophy Ceremony presented by Nissan. For the second straight year, the Heisman Trophy Ceremony will take place at the Jazz at Lincoln Center's Appel Room in New York City.

Since 1994, ESPN has been the exclusive home of the Heisman Trophy Ceremony and Chris Fowler will be hosting the event for the 29th consecutive year. Fowler will be joined by ESPN college football reporters Holly Rowe and Marty Smith during the one-hour presentation. Other on-air talents will include Heisman Trophy winners of years past: Robert Griffin III (2011), Desmond Howard (1991), Tim Tebow (2007), and Andre Ware (1989).

2022 Heisman Trophy Finalists

Four QBs were named finalists for this year's Heisman Trophy and they'll all be in attendance. Three of the four will be playing in the College Football Playoffs, which you can find out how to watch here: How to Watch Every College Football Bowl Game Live Without Cable

Stetson Bennett (Georgia)

Entering his sixth year, Stetson Bennett has led the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs to an undefeated season and the top seed in the College Football Playoff. As the defending national champions, Bennett and Georgia won the 2022 SEC Championship Game in which he was named MVP and they are the favorite to win the entire CFP. In his senior season, Bennett completed 68.1% of his passes for 3,425 yards, while throwing 20 TDs to 6 INTs.

C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

In 2021, C.J. Stroud was third in Heisman voting, and he'll be looking to take the award home in his redshirt sophomore season. The two-time Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year led the Ohio State Buckeyes to an 11-1 record and the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes QB threw for 3,340 yards, 37 TDs, and 6 ints while completing 66.2% of his passes. His 37 TDs are tied for the most in the nation and his 176.25 QB rating leads the country.

Caleb Williams (USC)

After transferring from Oklahoma, the sophomore QB helped lead the Trojans back to national prominence in his first season with the team. He co-leads the country with his 37 TDs, and he had 4,075 yards in the air, with only 4 INTs. Williams led the Trojans to an 11-2 season after they went 4-8 the season prior. His 372 rushing yards are the most at Southern California in seven decades and his 47 combined TDs is a school record.

Max Duggan (TCU)

With 41 career starts for the Horned Frogs, in his senior season, Duggan has led the team to a 12-1 record and their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. He had one of the most prolific seasons a QB has had in the school's history after throwing 30 TDs, which is the third-most in the Horned Frogs' record books, with only 4 INTs. On the ground, Duggan rushed for 404 yards and 6 TDs in a campaign that led TCU to the No. 3 seed in the CFP.

Find out how to watch the full 2022 Heisman Trophy Ceremony below.

When to Watch

The 88th Heisman Trophy Ceremony presented by Nissan will air on Saturday, December 10, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

How to Watch the 2022 Heisman Trophy Ceremony

ESPN will be the home of the 88th Heisman Trophy Ceremony and you can find out how to watch, below.

Where to Stream ESPN

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling YouTube TV ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the Heisman Ceremony on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN, and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

Eligible subscribers can get $30 off over their first three months for a limited time.



Watch the Heisman Trophy Ceremony on fuboTV



For $69.99 per month, you can watch the Heisman Trophy Ceremony live on ESPN via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.



Watch the Heisman Trophy Ceremony on Hulu + Live TV



On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch all the drama from the Heisman Trophy Ceremony live on ESPN, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.



Watch the Heisman Trophy Ceremony on Sling TV



Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch the Heisman Trophy Ceremony on ESPN. For $40 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch live games on ESPN. A Sling Orange subscription gives you access to 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on 1 device.

Watch the Heisman Trophy Ceremony on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the 88th Heisman Trophy Ceremony on ESPN for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.