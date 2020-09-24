It's hard to accept, but we have almost reached the end of the road for The 100. The series finale is right around the corner, and this is one you will definitely want to watch live.

Showrunner Jason Rothenberg confirmed last month that the series finale would air on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The synopsis for the episode very mysteriously reads, "After all the fighting and loss, Clarke and her friends have reached the final battle. But is humanity worthy of something greater?"

The final season has taken many twists and turns, from killing Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley) to resurrecting Bill Cadogan (John Pyper-Ferguson) and his cult. As we head into the series finale, so many lives hang in the balance it's enough to make your head spin. Are we really gearing up for a final war, or is Jordan (Shannon Kook) right, and the translation is closer to a Last Test. If he is, it's hard to imagine who would be the ideal candidate to take a test on behalf of all humanity?

Either way, you're definitely going to want to watch this finale as soon as possible, and, as always, TV Guide is here to help. You can tune in to The CW to watch live at 8/7c or with any of the following streaming packages that include The CW: Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and AT&T TV NOW.

If you're holding out for a free option, the series finale will hit The CW App at 11 p.m. PST on Wednesday, Sept. 30, and it will be added to cwtv.com the next day.