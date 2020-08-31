We almost don't want to accept that The 100 is actually coming to an end, but it's going to be pretty hard to stay in denial much longer. Especially considering we now officially have a series finale date.

The 100 showrunner Jason Rothenberg tweeted in anticipation of the show's return from a short hiatus that there would be no more breaks in the series seventh and final season. Knowing we've only got seven episodes left, some quick mental math will give you the date of the final episode (Episode 16 of Season 7 and Episode 100 of the entire series), which turns out to be Wednesday, Sept. 23. On Monday, Rothenberg confirmed the actual series finale date to be Wednesday, Sept. 30 when he retweeted a fan account.

It’s official, #The100 comes to an epic conclusion and will end it’s Seven-Season and 100 Episode run on Wednesday, September 30th on @TheCW! (March 19, 2014 - September 30, 2020) pic.twitter.com/KZSySxPRw2 — The 100 Fans (@TheCWThe100) August 26, 2020

The final season has given us some seriously trippy reveals, including a bloody takeover by Sheidheda (JR Bourne), the return of Bill Cadogan (John Pyper-Ferguson) and his cult, and enough planet-hopping and time-dilation to make anyone's head spin. It's anyone's guess how The 100 will wrap up so many complex storylines by the time we reach the end, but it's probably safe to say a few more tears (both happy and sad) are on the way.

So mark your calendars and gear up for the final run of episodes of this beloved sci-fi series! And it probably wouldn't hurt if you also sent up a quick prayer to whatever cosmic power you believe in that before we reach the end, we'll finally learn the fate of Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley), who, in case you missed it, is still missing. We refuse to believe he's actually dead.

The 100 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The series finale is set for Wednesday, Sept. 30.