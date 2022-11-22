How to Watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in 2022

The story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is a favorite Christmas tale, and the 1964 stop-motion animated classic version is what comes to mind for many when they think of the story. The beloved special has aired on TV every year since 1964, making it the longest continuously running Christmas TV special in the US, and that tradition will continue in 2022.

When Rudolph, the littlest of Santa's reindeer, is made fun of for having a "very shiny nose" (or in this case, a squeaky red lightbulb for a nose), he runs away with fellow misfit Hermey, the aspiring dentist elf who doesn't like to make toys. The pair face all kinds of misadventures along the way, including a run-in with an abominable snow monster, but ultimately make it back to the North Pole in time to help guide Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve. The special is narrated by a snowman character voiced by Burl Ives.

If you're looking to get into the holiday mood one foggy Christmas Eve, keep reading for all the ways to watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on TV?

Yes it is! The special used to only air one magical night per year, but in modern days you can watch it on TV multiple times throughout the holiday season. This year, it will air on CBS and as part of Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas lineup.

CBS

Tuesday, Nov. 29

8/7c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer



Freeform

Saturday, Dec. 3

9:15/8:15c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer



Sunday, Dec. 4

5:35/4:35c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer



Wednesday, Dec. 21

9/8c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer



Thursday, Dec. 22

8/7c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer



Saturday, Dec. 24

5:45/4:45c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer



Sunday, Dec. 25

1/12c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer



Is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer streaming?

Unfortunately, you won't find the stop-motion special in any streaming service's library this season. But Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is available to buy on Amazon for a reasonable price.