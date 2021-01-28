How To Watch Puppy Bowl 2021: Date, Hosts, Channel and More

Sign in to customize your TV listings
What's not to love? Puppies, kitties and superstar hosts
Sure, Super Bowl Sunday is all about football but for those of us who never understood the down system, Super Bowl Sunday is really about the Puppy Bowl! If you're more into watching cute doggies frolic and fall all over one another on a mock football field, we have the guide you need. Here's what you need to know about the event.
If you are looking for info about the actual Super Bowl here's the info you need about the big game.
Puppy Bowl XVII airs on Sunday, February 7th at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT
The puppy playoff airs on Animal Planet on February 7. It also streams on discovery+, the subscription streaming service on Feb. 7.
Yes! This year, there are superstar hosts. Martha Stewart and her bestie Snoop Dogg have signed on to host the show, which is being billed as the ultimate tailgate party. Audiences will also get to see Martha's pups, French Bulldogs Crème Brûlée and Bête Noire, and Chow Chows Empress Qin and Emperor Han, in addition to Snoop's French Bulldogs, Juelz Broadus and Choc.
And because the Puppy Bowl has become one of the most anticipated sports events, joining the festivities this year are ESPN's Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer Steve Levy and SportsCenter host Sage Steele who will be providing puppy analysis throughout the game. There's also a Pre-Game Show beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT where veteran Puppy Bowl correspondents Rodt Weiler, James Hound, and Sheena Inu alongside field reports Brittany Spaniel and Herman Shepard will prime the fans and offer up pup insights on the furry matchups.
You'll also see familiar faces as returnees to the big show include America's favorite "Rufferee" Dan Schachner - this is his 10th year in a row calling fouls, breaking up doggie wrassling on the field, and calling for cleanup when accidents happen. Also returning, animal advocate and television correspondent Jill Rappaport will introduce the always sweet Pup Close and Personal segments that spotlight the canine athletes and other adoptable puppies across the country. There will also be Senior Spotlights about dogs who may be older in age but are puppies at heart.
As in past years, there are two teams: Team Ruff and Team Fluff and both teams have absolutely adorable team members. Which pup will be the top D-O-GG? Which one will win the "Lombarky" trophy? So much suspense!
As if seeing the puppies play isn't enough, remember that all the Puppy Bowl participants are up for adoption and will be profiled during the show, showcasing the shelters and rescues and the hard-working folks who devote their lives to helping animals find their fur-ever homes. Fun fact: in years past, Puppy Bowl is 16 for 16 with the adoption rate at 100% as all puppies and kittens featured in the show have found forever homes. This year, 22 shelters and rescues from nine Northeastern States are bringing 70 adorable, adoptable puppy players to the big game to wear the TEAM RUFF 'Tail Mary Tangerine' and TEAM FLUFF 'Bark Blue' bandana colors.
There's so much to love about the Puppy Bowl, from the crazy cute pups to the slow-motion replays, the aerial shots of the field from the Sky Box, and our favorite, the water bowl cam! Tune in Sunday, February 7 on Animal Planet or discovery+.