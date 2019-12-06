There may be an absolute deluge of new holiday content hitting all your favorite streaming services in the month of December, but there's really nothing like a tried and true classic. It's A Wonderful Life is a staple of any good Christmas binge, and TV Guide is here to make sure you're able to watch it before Santa pays you a visit.

NBC and USA will air It's a Wonderful Life on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 8/7c. For those of you who do most of your holiday viewing online, there are options there too! NBC.com and NBC's mobile app have It's A Wonderful Life available for viewing any time, and you can stream it on Amazon Prime as well! For non-Amazon Prime subscribers, you can still rent the movie on Amazon for $2.99.

If you've got yourself a fancy-schmancy streaming package with Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, or FuboTV, you can watch the previously mentioned NBC and USA broadcasts of the Christmas classic there.

