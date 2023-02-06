How to Watch Every NBA Game This Week

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
It's Week 17 of the 2022/2023 season. Here's what's happening in the NBA this week
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Over the weekend, the Brooklyn Nets heard Kyrie Irving's trade request loud and clear and quickly made a deal to send the player to the Mavs. With the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday, February 9 at 3 p.m. ET, we'll all be watching to see what the domino effect will be and whether any more big moves will be made this week.
Meanwhile, Lakers tickets are soaring in price as fans fight for tickets to see LeBron James beat Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record. Forbes reports that on February 1, fans paid $598.03 for a single ticket to the upcoming game against Oklahoma City and $963.09 for a ticket to the Milwaukee Bucks game on Thursday. LeBron is just 36 points away from breaking the record after a loss to the Pelicans on Saturday.
Here's how to watch every game this week.
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Monday, February 6
|Boston Celtics @ Detroit Pistons
|7:00
|Bally Sports Detroit, NBC Sports Boston
|Cleveland Cavaliers @ Washington Wizards
|7:00
|NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Ohio
|LA Clippers @ Brooklyn Nets
|7:30
|YES, Bally Sports SoCal
|San Antonio Spurs @ Chicago Bulls
|8:00
|NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports SW
|Sacramento Kings @ Houston Rockets
|8:00
|AT&T SportsNet SW, NBC Sports California
|Dallas Mavericks @ Utah Jazz
|9:00
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports SW
|Oklahoma City Thunder @ Golden State Warriors
|10:00
|NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Oklahoma
|Milwaukee Bucks @ Portland Trail Blazers
|10:00
|Root Sports, Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Tuesday, February 7
|New York Knicks @ Orlando Magic
|7:00
|Bally Sports Florida, MSG
|Phoenix Suns @ Brooklyn Nets
|7:30
|YES, Bally Sports Arizona
|Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans
|7:30
|TNT
|Chicago Bulls @ Memphis Grizzlies
|8:00
|Bally Sports SE, NBC Sports Chicago
|Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets
|10:00
|TNT
|Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers
|10:30
|Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Oklahoma
|Wednesday, February 8
|Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers
|7:00
|Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit
|Charlotte Hornets @ Washington Wizards
|7:00
|NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports SE
|Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics
|7:30
|ESPN
|Indiana Pacers @ Miami Heat
|7:30
|Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Indiana
|San Antonio Spurs @ Toronto Raptors
|7:30
|TSN, Bally Sports SW
|Sacramento Kings @ Houston Rockets
|8:00
|AT&T SportsNet SW, NBC Sports California
|Minnesota Timberwolves @ Utah Jazz
|9:00
|AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports North
|Dallas Mavericks @ LA Clippers
|10:00
|ESPN
|Golden State Warriors @ Portland Trail Blazers
|10:00
|Root Sports, NBC Sports Bay Area
|Thursday, February 9
|Denver Nuggets @ Orlando Magic
|7:00
|Bally Sports Florida, Altitude
|Phoenix Suns @ Atlanta Hawks
|7:30
|Bally Sports SE, Bally Sports Arizona
|Chicago Bulls @ Brooklyn Nets
|7:30
|TNT
|Milwaukee Bucks @ Los Angeles Lakers
|10:00
|TNT
|Friday, February 10
|San Antonio Spurs @ Detroit Pistons
|7:00
|Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports SW
|Phoenix Suns @ Indiana Pacers
|7:00
|Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Arizona
|New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers
|7:00
|NBC Sports Philadelphia, MSG
|Charlotte Hornets @ Boston Celtics
|7:30
|ESPN
|Utah Jazz @ Toronto Raptors
|7:30
|SportsNet, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|Houston Rockets @ Miami Heat
|8:00
|Bally Sports Sun, AT&T SportsNet SW
|Minnesota Timberwolves @ Memphis Grizzlies
|8:00
|Bally Sports SE, Bally Sports North
|Cleveland Cavaliers @ New Orleans Pelicans
|10:00
|ESPN
|Oklahoma City Thunder @ Portland Trail Blazers
|10:00
|Root Sports, Bally Sports Oklahoma
|Dallas Mavericks @ Sacramento Kings
|10:00
|NBC Sports California, Bally Sports SW
|Milwaukee Bucks @ LA Clippers
|10:30
|Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Saturday, February 11
|Philadelphia 76ers @ Brooklyn Nets
|6:00
|YES, NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Denver Nuggets @ Charlotte Hornets
|7:00
|Bally Sports SE, Altitude 2
|Miami Heat @ Orlando Magic
|7:00
|Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun
|Indiana Pacers @ Washington Wizards
|7:00
|NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Indiana
|San Antonio Spurs @ Atlanta Hawks
|7:30
|Bally Sports SE, Bally Sports SW
|Utah Jazz @ New York Knicks
|7:30
|MSG, AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Monuntain
|Chicago Bulls @ Cleveland Cavaliers
|8:00
|Bally Sports Ohio, NBC Sports Chicago
|Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors
|8:30
|ABC
|Dallas Mavericks @ Sacramento Kings
|10:00
|NBC Sports California, Bally Sports SW
|Sunday, February 12
|Memphis Grizzlies @ Boston Celtics
|2:00
|ABC
|Detroit Pistons @ Tortonto Raptors
|3:00
|TSN, Bally Sports Detroit
For the 2022-23 regular season, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT are broadcasting nationally televised NBA games. Most major streaming services carry all four channels.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu + Live TV
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|ABC
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|ESPN
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|NBA TV
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|TNT
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
DIRECTV STREAM includes over 105 channels with its Entertainment plan for $89.99. Subscribers can watch live NBA games throughout the regular season on ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and most Regional Sports Networks. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 3 months of Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for free.
With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $50 across five months.
For $82 per month, subscribers can watch live NBA games on ESPN, NBA TV, ABC, and select Regional Sports Networks on fuboTV with their Pro plan + the fubo Extra add-on. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live NBA games on ABC, ESPN, TNT and select Regional Sports Networks. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.
Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live NBA games. With a Sling Orange + Blue subscription with the Sports Extra add-on, subscribers can watch live NBA games on ESPN, ESPN3 (ABC), NBA TV, and TNT for only $66 per month. You can get 50% off your first month for a limited time.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NBA games on ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT with select Regional Sports Networks for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.
If you're outside of your favorite team's TV market, you'll still be able to watch games. With an NBA League Pass subscription, you'll get access to out-of-market live broadcasts of NBA games. League Pass is available as a standalone service or you can add it to most live TV streaming services.
Check out our full guide to find out How to Watch NBA League Pass
While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.
Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports listing page.