How to Watch Every NBA Game This Week

Over the weekend, the Brooklyn Nets heard Kyrie Irving's trade request loud and clear and quickly made a deal to send the player to the Mavs. With the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday, February 9 at 3 p.m. ET, we'll all be watching to see what the domino effect will be and whether any more big moves will be made this week.

Meanwhile, Lakers tickets are soaring in price as fans fight for tickets to see LeBron James beat Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record. Forbes reports that on February 1, fans paid $598.03 for a single ticket to the upcoming game against Oklahoma City and $963.09 for a ticket to the Milwaukee Bucks game on Thursday. LeBron is just 36 points away from breaking the record after a loss to the Pelicans on Saturday.

Here's how to watch every game this week.

When & Where to Watch

NBA Week 17 Schedule Date Game Time (ET) TV Monday, February 6 Boston Celtics @ Detroit Pistons 7:00 Bally Sports Detroit, NBC Sports Boston

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Washington Wizards 7:00 NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Ohio

LA Clippers @ Brooklyn Nets 7:30 YES, Bally Sports SoCal

San Antonio Spurs @ Chicago Bulls 8:00 NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports SW

Sacramento Kings @ Houston Rockets 8:00 AT&T SportsNet SW, NBC Sports California

Dallas Mavericks @ Utah Jazz 9:00 AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports SW

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Golden State Warriors 10:00 NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Oklahoma

Milwaukee Bucks @ Portland Trail Blazers 10:00 Root Sports, Bally Sports Wisconsin Tuesday, February 7 New York Knicks @ Orlando Magic 7:00 Bally Sports Florida, MSG

Phoenix Suns @ Brooklyn Nets 7:30 YES, Bally Sports Arizona

Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans 7:30 TNT

Chicago Bulls @ Memphis Grizzlies 8:00 Bally Sports SE, NBC Sports Chicago

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets 10:00 TNT

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers 10:30 Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Oklahoma Wednesday, February 8 Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers 7:00 Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit

Charlotte Hornets @ Washington Wizards 7:00 NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports SE

Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics 7:30 ESPN

Indiana Pacers @ Miami Heat 7:30 Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Indiana

San Antonio Spurs @ Toronto Raptors 7:30 TSN, Bally Sports SW

Sacramento Kings @ Houston Rockets 8:00 AT&T SportsNet SW, NBC Sports California

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Utah Jazz 9:00 AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports North

Dallas Mavericks @ LA Clippers 10:00 ESPN

Golden State Warriors @ Portland Trail Blazers 10:00 Root Sports, NBC Sports Bay Area Thursday, February 9 Denver Nuggets @ Orlando Magic 7:00 Bally Sports Florida, Altitude

Phoenix Suns @ Atlanta Hawks 7:30 Bally Sports SE, Bally Sports Arizona

Chicago Bulls @ Brooklyn Nets 7:30 TNT

Milwaukee Bucks @ Los Angeles Lakers 10:00 TNT Friday, February 10 San Antonio Spurs @ Detroit Pistons 7:00 Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports SW

Phoenix Suns @ Indiana Pacers 7:00 Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Arizona

New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers 7:00 NBC Sports Philadelphia, MSG

Charlotte Hornets @ Boston Celtics 7:30 ESPN

Utah Jazz @ Toronto Raptors 7:30 SportsNet, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Houston Rockets @ Miami Heat 8:00 Bally Sports Sun, AT&T SportsNet SW

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Memphis Grizzlies 8:00 Bally Sports SE, Bally Sports North

Cleveland Cavaliers @ New Orleans Pelicans 10:00 ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Portland Trail Blazers 10:00 Root Sports, Bally Sports Oklahoma

Dallas Mavericks @ Sacramento Kings 10:00 NBC Sports California, Bally Sports SW

Milwaukee Bucks @ LA Clippers 10:30 Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports Wisconsin Saturday, February 11 Philadelphia 76ers @ Brooklyn Nets 6:00 YES, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Denver Nuggets @ Charlotte Hornets 7:00 Bally Sports SE, Altitude 2

Miami Heat @ Orlando Magic 7:00 Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun

Indiana Pacers @ Washington Wizards 7:00 NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Indiana

San Antonio Spurs @ Atlanta Hawks 7:30 Bally Sports SE, Bally Sports SW

Utah Jazz @ New York Knicks 7:30 MSG, AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Monuntain

Chicago Bulls @ Cleveland Cavaliers 8:00 Bally Sports Ohio, NBC Sports Chicago

Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors 8:30 ABC

Dallas Mavericks @ Sacramento Kings 10:00 NBC Sports California, Bally Sports SW Sunday, February 12 Memphis Grizzlies @ Boston Celtics 2:00 ABC

Detroit Pistons @ Tortonto Raptors 3:00 TSN, Bally Sports Detroit

How to Watch Every National NBA Game This Season

For the 2022-23 regular season, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT are broadcasting nationally televised NBA games. Most major streaming services carry all four channels.

National NBA Game Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔

✔ ✔ TNT ✔

✔ ✔ ✔

Watch NBA Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes over 105 channels with its Entertainment plan for $89.99. Subscribers can watch live NBA games throughout the regular season on ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and most Regional Sports Networks. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 3 months of Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for free.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $50 across five months.



Watch NBA Games Live on fuboTV

For $82 per month, subscribers can watch live NBA games on ESPN, NBA TV, ABC, and select Regional Sports Networks on fuboTV with their Pro plan + the fubo Extra add-on. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.



Watch NBA Games Live on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live NBA games on ABC, ESPN, TNT and select Regional Sports Networks. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.



Watch NBA Games Live on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live NBA games. With a Sling Orange + Blue subscription with the Sports Extra add-on, subscribers can watch live NBA games on ESPN, ESPN3 (ABC), NBA TV, and TNT for only $66 per month. You can get 50% off your first month for a limited time.



Watch NBA Games Live on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NBA games on ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT with select Regional Sports Networks for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

How to Watch Live Out-of-Market NBA Games

If you're outside of your favorite team's TV market, you'll still be able to watch games. With an NBA League Pass subscription, you'll get access to out-of-market live broadcasts of NBA games. League Pass is available as a standalone service or you can add it to most live TV streaming services.

Check out our full guide to find out How to Watch NBA League Pass

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.

How to Watch Your Favorite NBA Team Live Without Cable

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports listing page.