How to Watch Every NBA Game This Week

It's Week 17 of the 2022/2023 season. Here's what's happening in the NBA this week

Jess Barnes

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Over the weekend, the Brooklyn Nets heard Kyrie Irving's trade request loud and clear and quickly made a deal to send the player to the Mavs. With the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday, February 9 at 3 p.m. ET, we'll all be watching to see what the domino effect will be and whether any more big moves will be made this week. 

Meanwhile, Lakers tickets are soaring in price as fans fight for tickets to see LeBron James beat Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record. Forbes reports that on February 1, fans paid $598.03 for a single ticket to the upcoming game against Oklahoma City and $963.09 for a ticket to the Milwaukee Bucks game on Thursday. LeBron is just 36 points away from breaking the record after a loss to the Pelicans on Saturday.

Here's how to watch every game this week.

When & Where to Watch

NBA Week 17 Schedule

Date GameTime (ET)TV
Monday, February 6 Boston Celtics @ Detroit Pistons7:00Bally Sports Detroit, NBC Sports Boston

 Cleveland Cavaliers @ Washington Wizards7:00NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Ohio

 LA Clippers @ Brooklyn Nets7:30YES, Bally Sports SoCal

 San Antonio Spurs @ Chicago Bulls8:00NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports SW

 Sacramento Kings @ Houston Rockets8:00AT&T SportsNet SW, NBC Sports California

 Dallas Mavericks @ Utah Jazz9:00AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports SW

 Oklahoma City Thunder @ Golden State Warriors10:00NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Oklahoma

 Milwaukee Bucks @ Portland Trail Blazers10:00Root Sports, Bally Sports Wisconsin
Tuesday, February 7 New York Knicks @ Orlando Magic7:00Bally Sports Florida, MSG

 Phoenix Suns @ Brooklyn Nets7:30YES, Bally Sports Arizona

 Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans7:30TNT

 Chicago Bulls @ Memphis Grizzlies8:00Bally Sports SE, NBC Sports Chicago

 Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets10:00TNT

 Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers10:30Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Oklahoma
Wednesday, February 8 Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers7:00Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit

 Charlotte Hornets @ Washington Wizards7:00NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports SE

 Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics7:30ESPN

 Indiana Pacers @ Miami Heat7:30Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Indiana

 San Antonio Spurs @ Toronto Raptors7:30TSN, Bally Sports SW

 Sacramento Kings @ Houston Rockets8:00AT&T SportsNet SW, NBC Sports California

 Minnesota Timberwolves @ Utah Jazz9:00AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports North

 Dallas Mavericks @ LA Clippers10:00ESPN

 Golden State Warriors @ Portland Trail Blazers10:00Root Sports, NBC Sports Bay Area
Thursday, February 9 Denver Nuggets @ Orlando Magic7:00Bally Sports Florida, Altitude

 Phoenix Suns @ Atlanta Hawks7:30Bally Sports SE, Bally Sports Arizona

 Chicago Bulls @ Brooklyn Nets7:30TNT

 Milwaukee Bucks @ Los Angeles Lakers10:00TNT
Friday, February 10 San Antonio Spurs @ Detroit Pistons7:00Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports SW

 Phoenix Suns @ Indiana Pacers7:00Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Arizona

 New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers7:00NBC Sports Philadelphia, MSG

 Charlotte Hornets @ Boston Celtics7:30ESPN

 Utah Jazz @ Toronto Raptors7:30SportsNet, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

 Houston Rockets @ Miami Heat8:00Bally Sports Sun, AT&T SportsNet SW

 Minnesota Timberwolves @ Memphis Grizzlies8:00Bally Sports SE, Bally Sports North

 Cleveland Cavaliers @ New Orleans Pelicans10:00ESPN

 Oklahoma City Thunder @ Portland Trail Blazers10:00Root Sports, Bally Sports Oklahoma

 Dallas Mavericks @ Sacramento Kings10:00NBC Sports California, Bally Sports SW

 Milwaukee Bucks @ LA Clippers10:30Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports Wisconsin
Saturday, February 11 Philadelphia 76ers @ Brooklyn Nets6:00YES, NBC Sports Philadelphia

 Denver Nuggets @ Charlotte Hornets7:00Bally Sports SE, Altitude 2

 Miami Heat @ Orlando Magic7:00Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun

 Indiana Pacers @ Washington Wizards7:00NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Indiana

 San Antonio Spurs @ Atlanta Hawks7:30Bally Sports SE, Bally Sports SW

 Utah Jazz @ New York Knicks7:30MSG, AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Monuntain

 Chicago Bulls @ Cleveland Cavaliers8:00Bally Sports Ohio, NBC Sports Chicago

 Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors8:30ABC

 Dallas Mavericks @ Sacramento Kings10:00NBC Sports California, Bally Sports SW
Sunday, February 12 Memphis Grizzlies @ Boston Celtics2:00ABC

 Detroit Pistons @ Tortonto Raptors3:00TSN, Bally Sports Detroit

How to Watch Every National NBA Game This Season

For the 2022-23 regular season, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT are broadcasting nationally televised NBA games. Most major streaming services carry all four channels.

National NBA Game Channels


 DIRECTV STREAMfuboTVHulu + Live TVSling TVYouTube TV
ABC
ESPN
NBA TV
TNT

Watch NBA Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes over 105 channels with its Entertainment plan for $89.99. Subscribers can watch live NBA games throughout the regular season on ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and most Regional Sports Networks. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 3 months of Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for free.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $50 across five months.

Watch on DIRECTV STREAM


Watch NBA Games Live on fuboTV

For $82 per month, subscribers can watch live NBA games on ESPN, NBA TV, ABC, and select Regional Sports Networks on fuboTV with their Pro plan + the fubo Extra add-on. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.

Watch on fuboTV


Watch NBA Games Live on Hulu + Live TV 

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live NBA games on ABC, ESPN, TNT and select Regional Sports Networks. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch on Hulu + Live TV


Watch NBA Games Live on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live NBA games. With a Sling Orange + Blue subscription with the Sports Extra add-on, subscribers can watch live NBA games on ESPN, ESPN3 (ABC), NBA TV, and TNT for only $66 per month. You can get 50% off your first month for a limited time.

Watch on Sling TV


Watch NBA Games Live on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NBA games on ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT with select Regional Sports Networks for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Watch on YouTube TV

How to Watch Live Out-of-Market NBA Games

If you're outside of your favorite team's TV market, you'll still be able to watch games. With an NBA League Pass subscription, you'll get access to out-of-market live broadcasts of NBA games. League Pass is available as a standalone service or you can add it to most live TV streaming services.

Check out our full guide to find out How to Watch NBA League Pass

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.

Learn More About Express VPN

How to Watch Your Favorite NBA Team Live Without Cable

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports listing page.