After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was changed forever. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) both sacrificed themselves to save the world, while Cap (Chris Evans) traded in his iconic shield for a happy ending with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) in the past after returning the Infinity Stones to their rightful places in the timeline. Then Spider-Man: Far From Home picked up in the emotional aftermath as Peter Parker (Tom Holland) coped with his mentor's death.

Phase Four of the MCU, which was announced at San Diego Comic-Con last year, is going to look drastically different, as Marvel moves on from many of our fan-favorite characters and expands into television with limited series starring some of our other fan-favorite characters. But if you're like us, you probably want to be able to relive your favorite moments from the first three phases whenever you want. The good news is, you don't need a time stone to do it — for the most part, you just need a Disney+ subscription, as most of the 23 films are available on the streaming service. However, there are still a few films that aren't available yet — Netflix still has a few of the streaming licenses — so below you'll find where you can stream every single movie in the MCU so far.

Iron Man (2008) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

The Incredible Hulk (2008) — Stream it on: Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Iron Man 2 (2010) — Stream it on: Disney+, Hulu, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent)

Thor (2011) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent)

The Avengers (2012) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent)

Iron Man 3 (2013) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Thor: The Dark World (2013) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Ant-Man (2015) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Captain America: Civil War (2016) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Doctor Strange (2016) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) — Stream it on: Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Black Panther (2018) — Stream it on: Netflix; Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) — (Coming to Disney+ on March 4)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) — Stream it on: Netflix; Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) — (Coming to Disney+ on June 25)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) — Stream it on: Netflix; Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) — (Coming to Disney+ on July 29)

Captain Marvel (2019) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Avengers: Endgame (2019) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) -- Starz, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Updated Feb. 10, 2020