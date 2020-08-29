Hollywood and the world were devastated on Friday night to learn that actor Chadwick Boseman had died of cancer at the age of 43. The actor was best known for playing King T'Challa in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including the 2018 breakout film Black Panther.

Boseman was making a name for himself on the big screen well before he took up the "Wakanda Forever" mantra. His breakout role was playing Jackie Robinson in 42, and he went on to play other iconic Black historical figures, including Godfather of Soul James Brown in Get On Up and the first Black Supreme Court Judge Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. His last film released before his death was Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods for Netflix.

As the world mourns the loss of a "true fighter," many fans are celebrating Boseman's life by watching his work. Below is a list of where you can stream Boseman's film and TV roles.

HBO Max

Get On Up

The Shop: Uninterrupted (Season 3, Episode 1)

Netflix:

Da 5 Bloods

Message from the King

Disney+:

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Captain America: Civil War



Amazon Paid Streaming:

21 Bridges

42

Draft Day

Gods of Egypt

The Kill Hole

Marshall

Persons Unknown Season 1

Freeform

Lincoln Heights Seasons 3-4

Showtime

Desus & Mero Season 1, Episode 45

Additional reporting by Amanda Bell. Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.