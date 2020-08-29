Hollywood and the world were devastated on Friday night to learn that actor Chadwick Boseman had died of cancer at the age of 43. The actor was best known for playing King T'Challa in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including the 2018 breakout film Black Panther.
Boseman was making a name for himself on the big screen well before he took up the "Wakanda Forever" mantra. His breakout role was playing Jackie Robinson in 42, and he went on to play other iconic Black historical figures, including Godfather of Soul James Brown in Get On Up and the first Black Supreme Court Judge Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. His last film released before his death was Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods for Netflix.
As the world mourns the loss of a "true fighter," many fans are celebrating Boseman's life by watching his work. Below is a list of where you can stream Boseman's film and TV roles.
HBO Max
Get On Up
The Shop: Uninterrupted (Season 3, Episode 1)
Netflix:
Da 5 Bloods
Message from the King
Disney+:
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Captain America: Civil War
Amazon Paid Streaming:
21 Bridges
42
Draft Day
Gods of Egypt
The Kill Hole
Marshall
Persons Unknown Season 1
Freeform
Lincoln Heights Seasons 3-4
Showtime
Desus & Mero Season 1, Episode 45
Additional reporting by Amanda Bell. Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.