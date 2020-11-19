It's been over thirty-five years since A Christmas Story was released, but this charming tale remains a holiday essential and a familiar favorite. Adapted from Jean Shepherd's short stories, the 1983 vignette-style film journeys back to the Christmas when then-9-year-old Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) wanted nothing more than a grand new Red Ryder BB gun to show up under the tree, despite some alarming protests from certain adults in his life. "You'll shoot your eye out!"

Ralphie's tunnel vision about the toy remains a relatable concept of childhood — who hasn't had at least one thing that they simply had to have from Santa? — which is why it still holds up all these years later. Though maybe not in live musical format...

Right now, the movie is available to watch with Hulu Live TV, TBS or TNT onDemand, or available for rent from AppleTV+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, or Vudu. It hasn't been announced yet whether TBS will be doing the annual A Christmas Story marathon on Christmas Eve, so stay tuned.