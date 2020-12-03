As 2020 limps to a close, it seems only right to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas just so we can identify with one of TV's saddest Christmas trees ever. The jazzy, melodic Vince Guaraldi Trio soundtrack never fails to instill some Christmas spirit and that's something we can all use right now, not to mention Linus reminding everyone about the true meaning of Christmas. He's the wisest third grader that we've ever known.

Happily, the holiday favorite will be available to watch on a couple of platforms this December. As you may already know, Apple bought the rights to the Peanuts specials so they've been streaming on Apple TV+, but as the tech company's heart is in the right place, they're also letting PBS and the PBS Kids website air the special on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

For the streaming audience, viewers can stream the holiday favorite on Apple TV+ starting Dec. 4 but if you're not a subscriber, the show will also be available for free on the platform from Dec. 11 through Dec. 13. Watch the special at tv.apple.com or download the Apple TV app and watch on an iPhone, Amazon Fire, Roku or other device.