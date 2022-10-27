How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Live Without Cable

The most widely viewed sporting event in the world returns when 32 teams compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Founded in 1930, World Cup is the most prestigious soccer tournament in the world. The tournament takes place every four years, excluding 1942 and 1946, due to World War II. The international event has been hosted in 17 countries since its inception with Qatar hosting for the first time this year.
The 2022 World Cup will begin on Sunday, November 20, and conclude on Sunday, December 18. Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar will host the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador and the final match of the tournament.
Check out all of the 2022 World Cup venues in the chart below.
2022 World Cup Venues
Venue
Location
Capacity
Lusail Iconic Stadium
Lusail
80,000
Al Bayt Stadium
Al Khor
60,000
Stadium 974
Doha
40,000
Al Janoub Stadium
Al Wakrah
40,000
Al Thumama Stadium
Doha
40,000
Khalifa International Stadium
Al Rayyan
45,416
Education City Stadium
Al Rayyan
45,350
Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
Al Rayyan
44,740
22 Fast Facts About the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Qatar is the smallest country to host the World Cup
First World Cup in a Middle Eastern Country
First World Cup to not be held in May, June, or July
Last World Cup to involve 32 teams (Increases to 48 teams in 2026)
Second World Cup to be held entirely in Asia ( the 2002 World Cup was held in Japan and South Korea)
Qatar spent $200 billion in infrastructure to prepare for the games.
8 stadiums will host the games which are the fewest of any World Cup
7 of the 8 stadiums were newly constructed for the games
The sole existing stadium was renovated
First-ever Winter World Cup
For the first time, four World Cup matches will take place on Thanksgiving
Quadruple-header on Black Friday for the first time
Due to Qatar's extreme daytime heat, this is the first time a host country will have fully air-conditioned stadiums
A trio of women will make history as the first females to referee a men's World Cup
The trailblazing referees are Stephanie Frappart (France), Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda), and Yoshimi Yamashita (Japan)
Russia is banned from this year's tournament following its invasion of Ukraine
"Hayya Hayya" by Trinidad Cardona, Davido, & Aisha is the official song of the 2022 World Cup
"Hayya Hayya" means "Better Together"
Wales qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 and Brazil is the only country to have qualified for every Wolrd Cup
Squad Up: Teams are composed of 26 men instead of the normal 23
This year is the 22nd edition of the tournament
2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Groups
Qatar is playing in the World Cup for the first time and they're the AFC Asian Cup winners. Since they're the host country, they qualified for the tournament. While Qatar is in, Italy is the biggest name missing from this year's event. Italy, who has won the second most World Cup, failed to qualify in 2018 ad was upset by North Macedonia in March, which is why they won't be participating this year.
Some of the biggest stars of the sport could be competing at their last World Cup. Lionel Messi (Argentina) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), 35 and 37, respectively, could be entering their last tournament, or the last one in their primes.
Led by superstars Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema, France will be defending their crown after winning the 2018 World Cup in Russia. With 16 appearances, France has two World Cup championships, winning their first one in 1998.
Below is the full list of the 32 countries competing at the World Cup.
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
Find out how to watch all of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the full schedule of matches, below.
How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar
FOX and FS1 will be home to all of the actionin Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Most streaming services offer both networks and you can find out how to stream the tournament, below.
2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Channels
DIRECTV STREAM
fubo TV
Hulu + Live TV
Sling TV
YouTube TV
FOX
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
FS1
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
