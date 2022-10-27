How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Live Without Cable

The most widely viewed sporting event in the world returns when 32 teams compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Founded in 1930, World Cup is the most prestigious soccer tournament in the world. The tournament takes place every four years, excluding 1942 and 1946, due to World War II. The international event has been hosted in 17 countries since its inception with Qatar hosting for the first time this year.

The 2022 World Cup will begin on Sunday, November 20, and conclude on Sunday, December 18. Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar will host the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador and the final match of the tournament.

Check out all of the 2022 World Cup venues in the chart below.

2022 World Cup Venues Venue Location Capacity Lusail Iconic Stadium Lusail 80,000 Al Bayt Stadium Al Khor 60,000 Stadium 974 Doha 40,000 Al Janoub Stadium Al Wakrah 40,000 Al Thumama Stadium Doha 40,000 Khalifa International Stadium Al Rayyan 45,416 Education City Stadium Al Rayyan 45,350 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Al Rayyan 44,740

22 Fast Facts About the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar is the smallest country to host the World Cup First World Cup in a Middle Eastern Country First World Cup to not be held in May, June, or July Last World Cup to involve 32 teams (Increases to 48 teams in 2026) Second World Cup to be held entirely in Asia ( the 2002 World Cup was held in Japan and South Korea) Qatar spent $200 billion in infrastructure to prepare for the games. 8 stadiums will host the games which are the fewest of any World Cup 7 of the 8 stadiums were newly constructed for the games The sole existing stadium was renovated First-ever Winter World Cup For the first time, four World Cup matches will take place on Thanksgiving Quadruple-header on Black Friday for the first time Due to Qatar's extreme daytime heat, this is the first time a host country will have fully air-conditioned stadiums A trio of women will make history as the first females to referee a men's World Cup The trailblazing referees are Stephanie Frappart (France), Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda), and Yoshimi Yamashita (Japan) Russia is banned from this year's tournament following its invasion of Ukraine La'eeb is the mascot for this year's tournament "Hayya Hayya" by Trinidad Cardona, Davido, & Aisha is the official song of the 2022 World Cup "Hayya Hayya" means "Better Together" Wales qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 and Brazil is the only country to have qualified for every Wolrd Cup Squad Up: Teams are composed of 26 men instead of the normal 23 This year is the 22nd edition of the tournament

La'eeb - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Mascot FIFA

2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Groups

Qatar is playing in the World Cup for the first time and they're the AFC Asian Cup winners. Since they're the host country, they qualified for the tournament. While Qatar is in, Italy is the biggest name missing from this year's event. Italy, who has won the second most World Cup, failed to qualify in 2018 ad was upset by North Macedonia in March, which is why they won't be participating this year.

Some of the biggest stars of the sport could be competing at their last World Cup. Lionel Messi (Argentina) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), 35 and 37, respectively, could be entering their last tournament, or the last one in their primes.

Led by superstars Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema, France will be defending their crown after winning the 2018 World Cup in Russia. With 16 appearances, France has two World Cup championships, winning their first one in 1998.

Below is the full list of the 32 countries competing at the World Cup.

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales

England, Iran, United States, Wales Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Find out how to watch all of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the full schedule of matches, below.

How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

FOX and FS1 will be home to all of the actionin Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Most streaming services offer both networks and you can find out how to stream the tournament, below.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fubo TV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV FOX ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ FS1 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Live for Free

Catch live action from Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Fox by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what channels carry Fox in your area with an antenna.

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Live on Hulu + Live TV

For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV is the best way to watch all of the action in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The streaming service includes Fox, FS1, and over 75 channels. The service also includes the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+.



Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Live on DIRECTV STREAM



For $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes live FIFA World Cup games that air on Fox and FS1. The plan includes over 75 channels and unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.



Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Live on Sling TV



For $35/month, subscribers to Sling Blue can watch live World Cup matches in Qatar on Fox, and FS1, and over 40 channels. The service includes 50 hours of DVR storage so you will be able to relive your favorite moments and shows.



Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Live on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup live on Fox and FS1 for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Check out the full 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar schedule, below.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Schedule

Group Stage

Sunday, November 20

Qatar vs. Ecuador - 11 a.m. ET on FOX

Monday, November 21

England vs. Iran - 8 a.m. ET on FS1

Senegal vs. Netherlands - 11 a.m. ET on FOX

United States vs. Wales - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Tuesday, November 22

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia - 5 a.m. ET on FS1





Denmark vs. Tunisia - 8 a.m. ET on FS1

Mexico vs. Poland - 11 a.m. ET on FOX

France vs. Australia - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Wednesday, November 23

Morocco vs. Croatia - 5 a.m. ET on FS1

Germany vs. Japan - 8 a.m. ET on FS1

Spain vs. Costa Rica -11 a.m. ET on FOX

Belgium vs. Canada - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Thursday, November 24

Switzerland vs. Cameroon - 5 a.m. ET on FS1





Uruguay vs. South Korea - 8 a.m. ET on FS1

Portugal vs. Ghana -11 a.m. ET on FOX

Brazil vs. Serbia - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Friday, November 25

Wales vs. Iran - 5 a.m. ET on FS1





Qatar vs. Senegal - 8 a.m. ET on FS1

Netherlands vs. Ecuador - 11 a.m. ET on FOX

England vs. United States - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Saturday, November 26

Tunisia vs. Australia - 5 a.m. ET on FS1





Poland vs. Saudi Arabia - 8 a.m. ET on FS1

France vs. Denmark - 11 a.m. ET on FOX

Argentina vs. Mexico - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, November 27

Japan vs. Costa Rica - 5 a.m. ET on FS1





Belgium vs. Morocco - 8 a.m. ET on FS1

Croatia vs. Canada - 11 a.m. ET on FOX

Spain vs. Germany - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Monday, November 28

Cameroon vs. Serbia - 5 a.m. ET on FS1





South Korea vs. Ghana - 8 a.m. ET on FS1

Brazil vs. Switzerland - 11 a.m. ET on FOX

Portugal vs. Uruguay - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Tuesday, November 29

Netherlands vs. Qatar - 10 a.m. ET on *FOX

Ecuador vs. Senegal - 10 a.m. ET on *FS1

Wales vs. England - 2 p.m. ET on FS1

Iran vs. United States - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Wednesday, November 30

Tunisia vs. France - 10 a.m. ET on *FOX





Australia vs. Denmark - 10 a.m. ET on *FS1

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico - 2 p.m. ET on *FS1

Poland vs. Argentina - 2 p.m. ET on *FOX

Thursday, December 1

Croatia vs. Belgium - 10 a.m. ET on *FOX





Canada vs. Morocco - 10 a.m. ET on *FS1

Japan vs. Spain - 2 p.m. ET on *FOX

Costa Rica vs. Germany - 2 p.m. ET on *FS1

Friday, December 2

South Korea vs. Portugal - 10 a.m. ET on *FOX





Ghana vs. Uruguay - 10 a.m. ET on *FS1

Serbia vs. Switzerland - 2 p.m. ET on *FS1

Cameroon vs. Brazil - 2 p.m. ET on *FOX

Round of 16

Saturday, December 3

1A vs. 2B - 10 a.m. ET on FOX

1C vs. 2D - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, December 4

1D vs. 2C - 10 a.m. ET on FOX

1B vs. 2A - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Monday, December 5

1E vs. 2F - 10 a.m. ET on FOX

1G vs. 2H - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Tuesday, December 6

1F vs. 2E - 10 a.m. ET on FOX

1H vs. 2G - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Quarterfinals

Friday, December 9

W53 vs. W54 - 10 a.m. ET on FOX

W49 vs. W50 - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Saturday, December 10

W55 vs. W56 - 10 a.m. ET on FOX

W51 vs. W52 - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Semifinals

Tuesday, December 13

W57 vs. W58 - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Wednesday, December 14

W59 vs. W60 - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Third-Place Match

Saturday, December 17

RU61 vs. RU62 - 10 a.m. ET on FOX





Final

Sunday, December 18

W61 vs. W62 - 10 a.m. ET on FOX

*Subject to change

