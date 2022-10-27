X

How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Live Without Cable

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Sunday, November 20. Here's how to watch

Raymond McCain

The most widely viewed sporting event in the world returns when 32 teams compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Founded in 1930, World Cup is the most prestigious soccer tournament in the world. The tournament takes place every four years, excluding 1942 and 1946, due to World War II. The international event has been hosted in 17 countries since its inception with Qatar hosting for the first time this year.

The 2022 World Cup will begin on Sunday, November 20, and conclude on Sunday, December 18. Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar will host the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador and the final match of the tournament. 

Check out all of the 2022 World Cup venues in the chart below.

2022 World Cup Venues

Venue LocationCapacity
Lusail Iconic Stadium Lusail80,000
Al Bayt Stadium Al Khor60,000
Stadium 974 Doha40,000
Al Janoub Stadium Al Wakrah40,000
Al Thumama Stadium Doha40,000
Khalifa International Stadium Al Rayyan45,416
Education City Stadium Al Rayyan45,350
Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Al Rayyan44,740

  1. Qatar is the smallest country to host the World Cup
  2. First World Cup in a Middle Eastern Country
  3. First World Cup to not be held in May, June, or July
  4. Last World Cup to involve 32 teams (Increases to 48 teams in 2026)
  5. Second World Cup to be held entirely in Asia ( the 2002 World Cup was held in Japan and South Korea)
  6. Qatar spent $200 billion in infrastructure to prepare for the games.
  7. 8 stadiums will host the games which are the fewest of any World Cup
  8. 7 of the 8 stadiums were newly constructed for the games
  9. The sole existing stadium was renovated
  10. First-ever Winter World Cup
  11. For the first time, four World Cup matches will take place on Thanksgiving
  12. Quadruple-header on Black Friday for the first time
  13. Due to Qatar's extreme daytime heat, this is the first time a host country will have fully air-conditioned stadiums
  14. A trio of women will make history as the first females to referee a men's World Cup
  15. The trailblazing referees are Stephanie Frappart (France), Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda), and Yoshimi Yamashita (Japan)
  16. Russia is banned from this year's tournament following its invasion of Ukraine
  17. La'eeb is the mascot for this year's tournament
  18. "Hayya Hayya" by Trinidad Cardona, Davido, & Aisha is the official song of the 2022 World Cup
  19. "Hayya Hayya" means "Better Together"
  20. Wales qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 and Brazil is the only country to have qualified for every Wolrd Cup
  21. Squad Up: Teams are composed of 26 men instead of the normal 23
  22. This year is the 22nd edition of the tournament
laeeb-fifa-world-cup-2022-qatar-mascot

La'eeb - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Mascot

 FIFA

2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Groups

Qatar is playing in the World Cup for the first time and they're the AFC Asian Cup winners. Since they're the host country, they qualified for the tournament. While Qatar is in, Italy is the biggest name missing from this year's event. Italy, who has won the second most World Cup, failed to qualify in 2018 ad was upset by North Macedonia in March, which is why they won't be participating this year.

Some of the biggest stars of the sport could be competing at their last World Cup. Lionel Messi (Argentina) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), 35 and 37, respectively, could be entering their last tournament, or the last one in their primes.

Led by superstars Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema, France will be defending their crown after winning the 2018 World Cup in Russia.  With 16 appearances, France has two World Cup championships, winning their first one in 1998.

Below is the full list of the 32 countries competing at the World Cup.

  • Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
  • Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales
  • Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
  • Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
  • Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
  • Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
  • Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
  • Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Find out how to watch all of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the full schedule of matches, below.

How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

FOX and FS1 will be home to all of the actionin Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Most streaming services offer both networks and you can find out how to stream the tournament, below.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Channels


 DIRECTV STREAMfubo TVHulu + Live TVSling TVYouTube TV
FOX
FS1

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Live for Free

Catch live action from Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Fox by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what channels carry Fox in your area with an antenna.

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Live on Hulu + Live TV

For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV is the best way to watch all of the action in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The streaming service includes Fox, FS1, and over 75 channels. The service also includes the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and  ESPN+.

Watch on Hulu + Live TV


Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Live on DIRECTV STREAM

For $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes live FIFA World Cup games that air on Fox and FS1. The plan includes over 75 channels and unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. 

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.

Watch on DIRECTV STREAM


Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Live on Sling TV

For $35/month, subscribers to Sling Blue can watch live World Cup matches in Qatar on Fox, and FS1, and over 40 channels. The service includes 50 hours of DVR storage so you will be able to relive your favorite moments and shows.

Watch on Sling TV


Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Live on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup live on Fox and FS1 for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Watch on YouTube TV

Check out the full 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar schedule, below.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Schedule

Group Stage

Sunday, November 20

  • Qatar vs. Ecuador - 11 a.m. ET on FOX

Monday, November 21

  • England vs. Iran - 8 a.m. ET on FS1
  • Senegal vs. Netherlands - 11 a.m. ET on FOX
  • United States vs. Wales - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Tuesday, November 22

  • Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia - 5 a.m. ET on FS1

  • Denmark vs. Tunisia - 8 a.m. ET on FS1
  • Mexico vs. Poland - 11 a.m. ET on FOX
  • France vs. Australia - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Wednesday, November 23

  • Morocco vs. Croatia - 5 a.m. ET on FS1
  • Germany vs. Japan - 8 a.m. ET on FS1
  • Spain vs. Costa Rica -11 a.m. ET on FOX
  • Belgium vs. Canada - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Thursday, November 24

  • Switzerland vs. Cameroon - 5 a.m. ET on FS1

  • Uruguay vs. South Korea - 8 a.m. ET on FS1
  • Portugal vs. Ghana -11 a.m. ET on FOX
  • Brazil vs. Serbia - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Friday, November 25

  • Wales vs. Iran - 5 a.m. ET on FS1

  • Qatar vs. Senegal - 8 a.m. ET on FS1
  • Netherlands vs. Ecuador - 11 a.m. ET on FOX
  • England vs. United States - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Saturday, November 26

  • Tunisia vs. Australia - 5 a.m. ET on FS1

  • Poland vs. Saudi Arabia - 8 a.m. ET on FS1
  • France vs. Denmark - 11 a.m. ET on FOX
  • Argentina vs. Mexico - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, November 27

  • Japan vs. Costa Rica - 5 a.m. ET on FS1

  • Belgium vs. Morocco - 8 a.m. ET on FS1
  • Croatia vs. Canada - 11 a.m. ET on FOX
  • Spain vs. Germany - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Monday, November 28

  • Cameroon vs. Serbia - 5 a.m. ET on FS1

  • South Korea vs. Ghana - 8 a.m. ET on FS1
  • Brazil vs. Switzerland - 11 a.m. ET on FOX
  • Portugal vs. Uruguay - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Tuesday, November 29

  • Netherlands vs. Qatar - 10 a.m. ET on *FOX
  • Ecuador vs. Senegal - 10 a.m. ET on *FS1
  • Wales vs. England - 2 p.m. ET on FS1
  • Iran vs. United States - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Wednesday, November 30

  • Tunisia vs. France - 10 a.m. ET on *FOX

  • Australia vs. Denmark - 10 a.m. ET on *FS1
  • Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico - 2 p.m. ET on *FS1
  • Poland vs. Argentina - 2 p.m. ET on *FOX

Thursday, December 1

  • Croatia vs. Belgium - 10 a.m. ET on *FOX

  • Canada vs. Morocco - 10 a.m. ET on *FS1
  • Japan vs. Spain - 2 p.m. ET on *FOX
  • Costa Rica vs. Germany - 2 p.m. ET on *FS1

Friday, December 2

  • South Korea vs. Portugal - 10 a.m. ET on *FOX

  • Ghana vs. Uruguay - 10 a.m. ET on *FS1
  • Serbia vs. Switzerland - 2 p.m. ET on *FS1
  • Cameroon vs. Brazil - 2 p.m. ET on *FOX

Round of 16

Saturday, December 3

  • 1A vs. 2B - 10 a.m. ET on FOX
  • 1C vs. 2D - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, December 4

  • 1D vs. 2C - 10 a.m. ET on FOX
  • 1B vs. 2A - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Monday, December  5

  • 1E vs. 2F - 10 a.m. ET on FOX
  • 1G vs. 2H - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Tuesday, December  6

  • 1F vs. 2E - 10 a.m. ET on FOX
  • 1H vs. 2G - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Quarterfinals 

Friday, December 9

  • W53 vs. W54 - 10 a.m. ET on FOX
  • W49 vs. W50 - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Saturday, December 10

  • W55 vs. W56 - 10 a.m. ET on FOX
  • W51 vs. W52 - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Semifinals

Tuesday, December 13

  • W57 vs. W58 - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Wednesday, December 14

  • W59 vs. W60 - 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Third-Place Match

Saturday, December 17

  • RU61 vs. RU62 - 10 a.m. ET on FOX

Final

Sunday, December 18

  • W61 vs. W62 - 10 a.m. ET on FOX

*Subject to change

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page