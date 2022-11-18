How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Replays for Free

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar begins on Sunday, November 20. 32 teams will compete at the world's most-watched sporting event over the course of a month, with the last team remaining to raise the FIFA World Cup Trophy. Two-time winner France will be defending the crown that they won in 2018 at this year's tournament in Qatar.

For the first time ever, fans who aren't able to watch all of the drama unfold live can take advantage of streaming each match on-demand via Tubi. Tubi's exclusive FIFA World Cup Channel FAST Channel will have a library of content for viewers that will highlight past and future World Cup tournaments. Not only will fans be able to watch on-demand replays from this year's tournament on Tubi, but the service will have other shows such as "FIFA World Cup Classics," "FIFA Women's World Cup Classics," "Gold Stars - The Story," "When the World Watched" and "Etched in Gold. Matches from the 2019 and 2015 FIFA Women's World Cups are available on the service, as well as the men's FIFA World Cup Russia 2018.

Find out how to watch free replays of each tournament match, below.

How to Watch Replays of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Soccer fans can stream every moment of the 2022 FIFA World Cup by signing up for Tubi. The streaming service will offer free on-demand replays of each match from November 20 to December 18.





Other Ways to Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

