How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar in Spanish Live Without Cable

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Sunday, November 20 and fans can watch their favorite countries compete on the world's biggest stage in Qatar. For this year's tournament, fans can watch the Spanish-language broadcast on Telemundo, Peacock and Universo. Universo will also carry encore presentations of each day's game.

Find out how to watch all of the Spanish-language coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, below.

How to Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar in Spanish

Telemundo Deportes will be the complete Spanish-language home of all 64 matches of the 2022 World Cup. Peacock, the only direct-to-consumer streaming service with live coverage of every match in the United States, will simulstream each match throughout the tournament. Telemundo's sister-channel Universo will stream Spanish-language games that have the same start time on Telemundo.

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Live in Spanish on Peacock

Peacock will stream every game of the 2022 World Cup in Spanish. Subscribers can watch the first 12 matches on Peacock for free but the remaining 52 games require a Peacock Premium subscription for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. For an experience with fewer ads, upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Live in Spanish on Hulu + Live TV

For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV is the best way to watch all of the Spanish-language action in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The streaming service includes Telemundo and over 75 channels. The service also includes the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+. For an additional $5 per month, subscribers can gain access to games that air on Universo.



Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Live in Spanish on DIRECTV STREAM



For $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes live FIFA World Cup games that air on Telemundo. The plan includes over 75 channels and unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

Upgrade to the Ultimate package to get all Spanish-language games that air on Universo and over 140 channels for only $104.99 per month.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Live in Spanish on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, subscribers can watch live Spanish-language World Cup matches on Telemundo, and Universo on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.







Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Live on Sling TV

For $50/month, subscribers to Sling Blue with the Sling Latino add-on can watch Spanish-language coverage of World Cup matches in Qatar on Universo, and over 40 channels. The service includes 50 hours of DVR storage so you will be able to relive your favorite moments and shows.



Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Live in Spanish on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch all of the Spanish-language coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup live on Telemundo and Universo for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Other Ways to Watch

TelemundoDeportes.com will offer full match and with authentication, fans can watch full live matches on the website and the Telemundo Deportes app.

Check out the full 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar schedule, below.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Spanish Schedule

Group Stage

Sunday, November 20

Qatar vs. Ecuador - 11 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Monday, November 21

England vs. Iran - 8 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Senegal vs. Netherlands - 11 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

United States vs. Wales - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Tuesday, November 22

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia - 5 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock





Denmark vs. Tunisia - 8 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Mexico vs. Poland - 11 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

France vs. Australia - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Wednesday, November 23

Morocco vs. Croatia - 5 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Germany vs. Japan - 8 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Spain vs. Costa Rica -11 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Belgium vs. Canada - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Thursday, November 24

Switzerland vs. Cameroon - 5 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock





Uruguay vs. South Korea - 8 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Portugal vs. Ghana -11 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Brazil vs. Serbia - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Friday, November 25

Wales vs. Iran - 5 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock





Qatar vs. Senegal - 8 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Netherlands vs. Ecuador - 11 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

England vs. United States - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Saturday, November 26

Tunisia vs. Australia - 5 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock





Poland vs. Saudi Arabia - 8 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

France vs. Denmark - 11 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Argentina vs. Mexico - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Sunday, November 27

Japan vs. Costa Rica - 5 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock





Belgium vs. Morocco - 8 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Croatia vs. Canada - 11 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Spain vs. Germany - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Monday, November 28

Cameroon vs. Serbia - 5 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock





South Korea vs. Ghana - 8 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Brazil vs. Switzerland - 11 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Portugal vs. Uruguay - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Tuesday, November 29

Netherlands vs. Qatar - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Ecuador vs. Senegal - 10 a.m. ET on Universo and Peacock

Wales vs. England - 2 p.m. ET on Universo and Peacock

Iran vs. United States - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Wednesday, November 30

Tunisia vs. France - 10 a.m. ET on Universo and Peacock





Australia vs. Denmark - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Poland vs. Argentina - 2 p.m. ET on Universo and Peacock

Thursday, December 1

Croatia vs. Belgium - 10 a.m. ET on Universo and Peacock





Canada vs. Morocco - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Japan vs. Spain - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Costa Rica vs. Germany - 2 p.m. ET on Universo and Peacock

Friday, December 2

South Korea vs. Portugal - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock





Ghana vs. Uruguay - 10 a.m. ET on Universo and Peacock

Serbia vs. Switzerland - 2 p.m. ET on Universo and Peacock

Cameroon vs. Brazil - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Round of 16

Saturday, December 3

1A vs. 2B - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

1C vs. 2D - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Sunday, December 4

1D vs. 2C - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

1B vs. 2A - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Monday, December 5

1E vs. 2F - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

1G vs. 2H - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Tuesday, December 6

1F vs. 2E - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

1H vs. 2G - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Quarterfinals

Friday, December 9

W53 vs. W54 - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

W49 vs. W50 - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Saturday, December 10

W55 vs. W56 - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

W51 vs. W52 - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Semifinals

Tuesday, December 13

W57 vs. W58 - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Wednesday, December 14

W59 vs. W60 - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Third-Place Match

Saturday, December 17

RU61 vs. RU62 - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock





Final

Sunday, December 18

W61 vs. W62 - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.