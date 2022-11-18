How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar in Spanish Live Without Cable

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Sunday, November 20 and fans can watch their favorite countries compete on the world's biggest stage in Qatar. For this year's tournament, fans can watch the Spanish-language broadcast on Telemundo, Peacock and Universo. Universo will also carry encore presentations of each day's game.
Find out how to watch all of the Spanish-language coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, below.
How to Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar in Spanish
Telemundo Deportes will be the complete Spanish-language home of all 64 matches of the 2022 World Cup. Peacock, the only direct-to-consumer streaming service with live coverage of every match in the United States, will simulstream each match throughout the tournament. Telemundo's sister-channel Universo will stream Spanish-language games that have the same start time on Telemundo.
Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Live in Spanish on Peacock
Peacock will stream every game of the 2022 World Cup in Spanish. Subscribers can watch the first 12 matches on Peacock for free but the remaining 52 games require a Peacock Premium subscription for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. For an experience with fewer ads, upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.
Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Live in Spanish on Hulu + Live TV
For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV is the best way to watch all of the Spanish-language action in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The streaming service includes Telemundo and over 75 channels. The service also includes the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+. For an additional $5 per month, subscribers can gain access to games that air on Universo.
Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Live in Spanish on DIRECTV STREAM
For $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes live FIFA World Cup games that air on Telemundo. The plan includes over 75 channels and unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.
Upgrade to the Ultimate package to get all Spanish-language games that air on Universo and over 140 channels for only $104.99 per month.
With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.
Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Live in Spanish on fuboTV
For $69.99 per month, subscribers can watch live Spanish-language World Cup matches on Telemundo, and Universo on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.
Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Live on Sling TV
For $50/month, subscribers to Sling Blue with the Sling Latino add-on can watch Spanish-language coverage of World Cup matches in Qatar on Universo, and over 40 channels. The service includes 50 hours of DVR storage so you will be able to relive your favorite moments and shows.
Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Live in Spanish on YouTube TV
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch all of the Spanish-language coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup live on Telemundo and Universo for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.
Other Ways to Watch
TelemundoDeportes.com will offer full match and with authentication, fans can watch full live matches on the website and the Telemundo Deportes app.
Check out the full 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar schedule, below.
2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Spanish Schedule
Group Stage
Sunday, November 20
- Qatar vs. Ecuador - 11 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
Monday, November 21
- England vs. Iran - 8 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Senegal vs. Netherlands - 11 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- United States vs. Wales - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
Tuesday, November 22
- Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia - 5 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Denmark vs. Tunisia - 8 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Mexico vs. Poland - 11 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- France vs. Australia - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
Wednesday, November 23
- Morocco vs. Croatia - 5 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Germany vs. Japan - 8 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Spain vs. Costa Rica -11 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Belgium vs. Canada - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
Thursday, November 24
- Switzerland vs. Cameroon - 5 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Uruguay vs. South Korea - 8 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Portugal vs. Ghana -11 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Brazil vs. Serbia - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
Friday, November 25
- Wales vs. Iran - 5 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Qatar vs. Senegal - 8 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Netherlands vs. Ecuador - 11 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- England vs. United States - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
Saturday, November 26
- Tunisia vs. Australia - 5 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Poland vs. Saudi Arabia - 8 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- France vs. Denmark - 11 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Argentina vs. Mexico - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
Sunday, November 27
- Japan vs. Costa Rica - 5 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Belgium vs. Morocco - 8 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Croatia vs. Canada - 11 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Spain vs. Germany - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
Monday, November 28
- Cameroon vs. Serbia - 5 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- South Korea vs. Ghana - 8 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Brazil vs. Switzerland - 11 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Portugal vs. Uruguay - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
Tuesday, November 29
- Netherlands vs. Qatar - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Ecuador vs. Senegal - 10 a.m. ET on Universo and Peacock
- Wales vs. England - 2 p.m. ET on Universo and Peacock
- Iran vs. United States - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
Wednesday, November 30
- Tunisia vs. France - 10 a.m. ET on Universo and Peacock
- Australia vs. Denmark - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Poland vs. Argentina - 2 p.m. ET on Universo and Peacock
Thursday, December 1
- Croatia vs. Belgium - 10 a.m. ET on Universo and Peacock
- Canada vs. Morocco - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Japan vs. Spain - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Costa Rica vs. Germany - 2 p.m. ET on Universo and Peacock
Friday, December 2
- South Korea vs. Portugal - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- Ghana vs. Uruguay - 10 a.m. ET on Universo and Peacock
- Serbia vs. Switzerland - 2 p.m. ET on Universo and Peacock
- Cameroon vs. Brazil - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
Round of 16
Saturday, December 3
- 1A vs. 2B - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- 1C vs. 2D - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
Sunday, December 4
- 1D vs. 2C - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- 1B vs. 2A - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
Monday, December 5
- 1E vs. 2F - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- 1G vs. 2H - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
Tuesday, December 6
- 1F vs. 2E - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- 1H vs. 2G - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
Quarterfinals
Friday, December 9
- W53 vs. W54 - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- W49 vs. W50 - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
Saturday, December 10
- W55 vs. W56 - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
- W51 vs. W52 - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
Semifinals
Tuesday, December 13
- W57 vs. W58 - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
Wednesday, December 14
- W59 vs. W60 - 2 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
Third-Place Match
Saturday, December 17
- RU61 vs. RU62 - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
Final
Sunday, December 18
- W61 vs. W62 - 10 a.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock
Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.