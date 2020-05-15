The series finale of How to Get Away with Murder was a bloodbath, and that's seriously saying something when you tally up all the murders that have happened on this show. Over the past six seasons, Annalise (Viola Davis) and her gang have been part of over a dozen deaths and murders, including a few from their own group.

It all started with Sam (Tom Verica), whose death was actually a result of his murder of Lila Stangard (Megan West). Then came Rebecca (Katie Findlay), and then things really started to snowball out of control. By the time the series came to an end, it was impossible to keep track of who killed whom and why — but never fear! TV Guide has you covered with this handy guide of all the murders on the show. It's basically our own version of the FBI's murder board, with all roads leading back to Annalise.

Some of these deaths were deserved and some of them were devastating, but ultimately, Annalise got away with them all, living up to the name of her show. Check out the gallery below.

