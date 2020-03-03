Next Up Julian McMahon Would Love to Be on Charmed

It probably feels like the presidential election has been going on forever, and on Tuesday, March 3, it is going to seriously mess with your Tuesday viewing plans. With 15 states voting in the Democratic Primary today, each of the major broadcast networks, including NBC, will be covering the election results instead of airing new episodes of The Voice, This Is Us, or New Amsterdam.

Your DVR isn't glitching, and your TV provider hasn't suddenly changed all of the channels on you. It's just a one-week gap for the Tuesday night lineup, and all three will return next week.

The Voice will stick to Mondays beginning March 9, with part four of the blind auditions as the coaches add the final singers they need to complete their initial teams.

This Is Us heads to New York in its next episode, as we anxiously wait to find out exactly what is going on with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and who Kevin (Justin Hartley) is destined to get engaged to as we head toward the season finale.

On New Amsterdam, Max (Ryan Eggold) will once again find himself in the hot seat when treating a new patient could land him in the middle of a lawsuit. You'd think after taking on a giant pharmaceutical company like Nyler he'd want a chill week, but that is not the case for our maverick doctor.

It's sad to have to go a week without your shows, but the election is proving to be just as dramatic. Here is how you can watch the 2020 Super Tuesday results come in.

The Voice returns Monday, March 9 at 8/7c on NBC. This Is Us and New Amsterdam return next Tuesday on NBC beginning at 9/8c.