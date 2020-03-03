Super Tuesday is here, and the number of Democratic candidates vying to become the party's 2020 presidential nominee has now been whittled down to just a handful of contenders: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg, and Tulsi Gabbard.

Throughout the day, voters will flock to the polls in 14 states to weigh in on which of these candidates should face Donald Trump in November's general election cycle, and there are no doubt millions who will want to follow the results as they come in.

We may not have an answer to which candidate came out on top of the Super Tuesday votes until 11 p.m. ET when the final polls close in California — if it's a close race, we may even have to wait a few days until all the votes can be counted. That being said, every major news network, be it liberal, moderate, or conservative, will be covering the Super Tuesday results, with live updates as candidates win various delegates for those dozen-plus states. There will also be plenty of online and streaming options available to viewers.

Depending on the results of the election, a clear frontrunner in the Democratic primary could very well start to emerge on Super Tuesday, but candidates who have been dragging in the polls could make the race even more competitive. So, if you're wondering where and how to watch the Super Tuesday voting results live and online, we're here to help.

When is Super Tuesday?

Super Tuesday is Tuesday, March 3. The earliest polls close first in Vermont and Virginia at 7 p.m. ET. The final polls to close are in California at 11 p.m. ET.

Where and when to watch Super Tuesday

There are plenty of options to watch Super Tuesday coverage. If you simply want to turn on your TV and tune in on broadcast news, CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, and PBS will all host Super Tuesday news specials. Times for each broadcast are listed below:

Fox News begins coverage at 6 p.m. ET

CNN begins coverage at 7 p.m. ET

MSNBC begins coverage at 7 p.m. ET

ABC News begins coverage at 8 p.m. ET

CBS News begins coverage at 8 p.m. ET

NBC News begins coverage at 8 p.m. ET

Fox Business begins coverage at 8 p.m. ET

PBS Newshour begins coverage at 11 p.m. ET



For those of you who'd rather watch online, CBS News' website and the CBS News app will also have coverage available for streaming. You can tune in via the NBC News' website and NBC News YouTube Channel or the ABC app as well as ABC.com. Fox News' website will similarly stream their coverage there, as will Fox Business. C-SPAN will begin streaming coverage on its website.

As for streaming, there are several packages that you use to watch! Subscribers to YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV will have access to the major network's broadcasts.

Who's left in the running?

With Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar all suspending their presidential campaigns this week, the major contenders left in the race are Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. As of Tuesday morning, Sanders and Biden are leading the delegate race, but it's still an open race at this point to determine which candidate will face President Donald Trump in the general election later this year.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, and former Vice President Joe BidenSouth Carolina Democratic presidential primary debate Photo: Win McNamee, Getty Images

How does Super Tuesday work?

The Democratic nominee isn't selected purely based on who gets the most votes, but rather by which candidate earns the most pledged delegates, with some larger and more Democratic-leaning states like California offering more delegates than others. There are a total of 1,357 pledged delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday. Those delegates will be added to the ones already claimed in the previous primaries and caucuses in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina.

A candidate needs 1,991 total delegates to secure the nomination before the Democratic National Convention.

Which states are voting?

Alabama

American Samoa

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Which TV shows are getting preempted?

Paying attention to politics is important these days, but that doesn't mean we're not bummed that some of our favorite television shows are being sacrificed so that news networks can report on Super Tuesday. While Fox and The CW will air regular programming, Tuesday night programming for NBC, ABC, and CBS will be pre-empted.

On NBC, The Voice, This Is Us and New Amsterdam will not air new episodes in lieu of Super Tuesday coverage. On ABC, mixed-ish and black-ish will get bumped. Finally, on CBS, NCIS, FBI, and FBI: Most Wanted will also take a backseat in favor of results coverage.