Here's When One Chicago, Law & Order, and More NBC Shows Return This Fall

After CBS and ABC announced their fall premiere dates, NBC is now joining the pack. The network revealed when all five of its Dick Wolf shows will return. One Chicago (Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D.) will return on Wednesday, Sept. 22 and the two Law & Orders --SVU and Organized Crime -- will maintain their hold on NBC's Thursday nights beginning Sept. 23. The Blacklist will join that line-up beginning Thursday, Oct. 23. In related news, NBC also opted to pass on Law & Order: For the Defense, a spin-off that focused on criminal defense, despite ordering it straight to series earlier.

A new season of New Amsterdam kicks off on Tuesday, Sept 21. at 10/9c, and will have new series La Brea taking over the This Is Us timeslot of Tuesdays at 9/8c starting Sept. 28. This Is Us will return for its sixth and final season in the spring to wrap up the Pearson family saga. James Wolk (Political Animals, Zoo) fans should mark their calendars on Monday, Sept. 20, when his reality-bending drama Ordinary Joe premieres at 10/9c after The Voice.

Check out the full NBC late summer and fall schedule below.

Wednesday, July 21

8/7c: Olympic Dreams Featuring the Jonas Brothers



Sunday, Aug. 8

10:30/9:30c: Family Game Fight



Monday, Aug. 9

10/9c: The Wall



Monday, Sept. 20

8/7c: The Voice

10/9c: Ordinary Joe



Tuesday, Sept. 21

10/9c: New Amsterdam



Wednesday, Sept. 22

8/7c: Chicago Med

9/8c: Chicago Fire

10/9c: Chicago PD



Thursday, Sept. 23

8/7c: Law & Order: SVU (Two-hour premiere)

10/9c: Law & Order: Organized Crime



Friday, Sept. 24

9/8c: Dateline



Tuesday, Sept. 28

8/7c: La Brea



Thursday, Oct. 21

8/7c: The Blacklist

