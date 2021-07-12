Here's When NCIS, Blue Bloods, and More Return This Fall on CBS

CBS is already trying to get you pumped for autumn with the release of its fall premiere schedule. The usual heavyweights are back for the start of the season, giving us new seasons of NCIS, Young Sheldon, FBI, and more. Of course, it's all about franchises on CBS in the first half of the year. NCIS will debut with new spin-off NCIS: Hawai'i on Monday, Sept. 20 -- a new time slot for CBS's most popular franchise.

The Dick Wolf FBI universe will also expand with FBI: International, which launches at the end of a three-hour crossover event on Tuesday, Sept 21. The FBI trio will remain on Tuesdays, with International moving to its normal timeslot of 9/8c on Sept. 28, followed by FBI: Most Wanted at 10/9c. If that's not enough police procedurals for you, just wait until Oct. 1 when S.W.A.T., Magnum P.I., and Blue Bloods kick off the new Friday block. And do not forget that CSI returns to TV on Wednesday, Oct. 6 with the series premiere of CSI: Vegas.

Comedy fans should mark Monday, Sept. 20 on their calendars for the return of The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola. Chuck Lorre will take over Thursdays beginning Oct. 7 with new seasons of Young Sheldon, The United States of Al, and B Positive, alongside the series premiere of the new comedy Ghosts.

Check out the full CBS fall schedule below.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

7:30/6:30c: 60 Minutes (54th Season Premiere)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

10/9c: 48 Hours (35th Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 19

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: 73rd Emmy Awards

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8/7c: The Neighborhood (4th Season Premiere)

8:30/7:30c: Bob ♥ Abishola (3rd Season Premiere)

9/8c: NCIS (19th Season Premiere)

10/9c: NCIS: Hawai'i (SERIES DEBUT)



TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

8/7c: FBI (Season 4 Premiere)

9/8c: FBI: Most Wanted (Season 3 Premiere at a special time)

10/9c: FBI: International (SERIES DEBUT at a special time)



WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

8/7c: Survivor (2-Hour Season 41 Premiere)

10/9c: Big Brother



SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

7/6c: 60 Minutes (Regular Time Period)

8/7c: Big Brother

9/8c: The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!



TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

8/7c: FBI

9/8c: FBI International (Regular Time Period)

10/9c: FBI: Most Wanted (Regular Time Period)



WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

8/7c: Survivor (Regular Time Period)

9/8c: Big Brother (Live finale)



FRIDAY, OCT. 1

8/7c: S.W.A.T. (Season 5 Premiere)

9/8c: Magnum P.I. (Season 4 Premiere)

10/9c: Blue Bloods (Season 12 Premiere)



WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

8/7c: Survivor

9/8c: Tough as Nails (Season 3 Premiere)

10/9c: CSI: Vegas (SERIES DEBUT)



THURSDAY, OCT. 7

8/7c: Young Sheldon (Season 5 Premiere)

8:30/7:30c: United States of Al (Season 2 Premiere)

9/8c: Ghosts (SERIES DEBUT)

9:30/8:30c: B Positive (Season 2 Premiere)

10/9c: Bull



SUNDAY, OCT. 10

7/8c: 60 Minutes

8/7c: The Equalizer (Season 2 Premiere)

9/8c: NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 13 Premiere)

10/9c: SEAL Team (Season 5 Premiere)



FRIDAY, OCT. 22

8/9c: The Activist (SERIES DEBUT)*

* - S.W.A.T. Returns Dec. 3