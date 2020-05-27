HBO Max's launch day library might already be bustling with a few of its first originals, a long list of licensed titles, and HBO's own premium content, but there's still so much more to come. In addition to providing subscribers access to upcoming HBO shows like Perry Mason and Lovecraft Country, the service has a second wave of exciting original programming beginning in June.

Highlights include the third season of Search Party, the second season of DC Universe's fan-favorite drama Doom Patrol, and Adventure Time: Distant Lands - BMO, the first of four hour-long Adventure Time specials. The streaming service has also announced its list of the acquired TV shows and movies which will be added to its library in June.

To find out everything coming to HBO Max this summer, check out the full list below.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands-BMO Photo: HBO Max

New HBO Max Original Shows and Movies



Karma (June 18): An adventure competition series, led by YouTube's Michelle Khare, featuring 16 contestants, ages 12-15, in which they solve puzzles and compete in physical challenges to test their mental and physical stamina as they discover how their actions impact their success.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - BMO (June 25): The first of four Adventure Time specials follows the lovable robot BMO during a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy.

Doom Patrol Season 2 (June 25): The second season of the DC Universe series picks up after the defeat of Mr. Nobody and finds everyone miniaturized and stranded on Cliff's toy race car track where they have to process the betrayal of Niles Caulder, aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while also confronting their own personal baggage. And they have to do all of this while also protecting the newest member of the family, Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles' daughter, whose mysterious powers pose a real threat.

Esme & Roy (June 25): An animated series from the makers of Sesame Street that brings young viewers into the colorful world of Esme and Roy, two best friends and monster-sitters in Monsterdale, where even the littlest monsters can overcome big challenges together.

Search Party Season 3 (June 25): In the third season of this former TBS comedy-thriller about self-absorbed twentysomethings searching for a missing friend, the gang is swept up in a trial after Dory (Alia Shawkat) and Drew (John Reynolds) are charged for the semi-accidental murder of a private eye, and Elliott (John Early) and Portia (Meredith Hagner) have to decide whether or not to testify as witnesses. Seasons 1 and 2 are available on HBO Max.

Close Enough (July 9): A surreal animated comedy about a married couple in their 30s, their 5-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates who all live together on the east side of Los Angeles. As they juggle work, kids, and attempt to reach their dreams, they must also avoid time-traveling snails, stripper clowns, and murderous mannequins.

Expecting Amy (July 9): A three-part documentary from Amy Schumer that takes viewers behind-the-scenes and reveals the challenges of pregnancy, marriage and the execution of creating a stand-up special. Beginning the day Schumer found out she was pregnant and going through the birth of her child with husband, Chris Fischer, the doc gives fans an inside look at the comedian's incredible journey.

The House of Ho (July 16): A reality series that follows the family of Binh Ho and his wife, Hue Ho, who immigrated to the United States with little money but achieved the American dream. The series digs into the power couple behind a multi-million-dollar bank, a real estate development company, and a new generation, and reveals their lavish Houston lifestyle and tight family connections, all with a lot of multi-generational drama.

Tig n' Seek (July 23): A new animated series about an enthusiastic 8-year-old named Tiggy who works for the Department of Lost and Found, and his cat, Gweeseek, who appears to be a normal cat but is capable of inventing extraordinary gadgets.

The Dog House (July 30): A new reality series that will make your heart swell as it follows formerly unwanted pets at a rural British Dog Rescue Centre famous for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with new owners. The series tell poignant stories of the men and women, all carrying their own baggage, who hope their lives might be transformed by the introduction of a new four-legged friend.

Frayed (July 30): A new 1980s-set comedy from creator, writer and producer Sarah Kendall that follows the journey of Sammy Cooper, a wealthy London housewife who is forced to return to her hometown in Australia and revisit her past and the events that led her to flee as a teenager.

An American Pickle (Aug. 6): Based on Simon Rich's 2013 novella about Herschel Greenbaum (Seth Rogen), a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1920 and falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. Because the brine preserves him, he emerges in present day Brooklyn having not aged a day. When he attempts to find his family, he learns his only surviving relative is his great-grandson Ben Greenbaum (also Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can't even begin to understand.

Everything Coming to HBO Max in June

Adding to those original titles which will debut this summer, HBO Max also unveiled its full list of acquired TV show and movie additions for the month of June.

June 1

4th & Forever: Muck City Season 1

Adventures In Babysitting

Amelie

An American Werewolf in London

The American

Another Cinderella Story

Beautiful Girls

Black Beauty

Bridget Jones's Baby

The Bucket List

Cabaret

The Champ

Chicago

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Clash Of The Titans

Cradle 2 the Grave

Crash (Director's Cut)

Doubt

Dreaming Of Joseph Lees

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Dune

Elf

Enter The Dragon

Far and Away

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

The Final Destination

Firewall

Flipped

Forces of Nature

The Fountain

Frantic

From Dusk Til Dawn

Full Metal Jacket

Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro

The Good Son

The Goonies

Hanna

Havana

He Got Game

Heaven Can Wait

Heidi

Hello Again

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Hunger

In Her Shoes

In Like Flint

The Iron Giant

It Takes Two

Juice

The Last Mimzy

License To Wed

Life

Lifeforce

Lights Out

Like Water For Chocolate

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

The Losers

Love Jones

Lucy

Magic Mike

McCabe and Mrs. Miller

Misery

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day

A Monster Calls

Mr. Wonderful

Must Love Dogs

My Dog Skip

Mystic River

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter

The Neverending Story

New York Minute

Nights In Rodanthe

No Reservations

Ordinary People

Our Man Flint

The Parallax View

Patch Adams

A Perfect World

Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro

Personal Best

Presumed Innocent

Ray

Richie Rich (Movie)

Rosewood

Rugrats Go Wild

Running on Empty

Secondhand Lions

She's The Man

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Space Cowboys

Speed Racer (2008)

Splendor in the Grass

The Stepfather

Summer Catch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3

Tess

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

The Time Traveler's Wife

Titanic

TMNT

Torch Song Trilogy

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie

Tweety's High-Flying Adventures

U-571

U.S. Marshals

Unaccompanied Minors

Uncle Buck

Veronica Mars (Movie)

Walking and Talking

We Are Marshall

Weird Science

When Harry Met Sally

Wild Wild West

Wonder

X-Men: First Class

You've Got Mail

June 2

Inside Carbonaro Season 1



June 4

HBO First Look: The King of Staten Island

We're Here Season Finale



June 5

Betty Season Finale



June 6

Ad Astra

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!



June 7

I May Destroy You Series Premiere



June 10

Infinity Train Season 2 Premiere



June 12

El asesino de los caprichos (aka The Goya Murders)



June 13

The Good Liar



June 14

I Know This Much Is True Limited Series Finale

Insecure Season 4 Finale



June 16

#GeorgeWashington

Age of Big Cats Season 1

Ancient Earth Season 1

Apocalypse: WWI Season 1

Big World in A Small Garden

The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice Season 1

Cornfield Shipwreck

The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart

David Attenborough's Ant Mountain

David Attenbourough's Light on Earth

DeBugged

Digits Season 1

Dragons & Damsels

Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade

Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks Season 1

First Man

Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World

Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo

The History of Food Season 1

Hurricane the Anatomy Season 1

Into the Lost Crystal Caves

Jason Silva: Transhumanism

King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 & Part 2) Season 1

Knuckleball!

Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait

Looney Tunes (Batch 2) Season 1

Man's First Friend

Penguin Central

Pompeii: Disaster Street

Popeye (Batch 2) Season 1

Pyramids Builders: New Clues

Realm of the Volga Season 1

Sacred Spaces Season 1

Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer Documentary Premiere

Scanning the Pyramids

Science vs. Terrorism Season 1

The Secret Lives of Big Cats Season 1

Secret Life of Lakes Season 1

Secret Life Underground Season 1

Secrets of the Solar System Season 1

Space Probes! Season 1

Speed Season 1

Spies of War Season 1

Tales of Nature Season 1

Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat

Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King's Vanished Palace

Viking Women Season 1

Vitamania

Whale Wisdom

The Woodstock Bus

June 18

Summer Camp Island Season 2 Premiere

Karma Series Premiere

June 19

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn Documentary Premiere

Entre Nos: The Winners

Bajo el mismo techo (aka Under the Same Roof)



June 20

Ford V. Ferrari



June 21

Perry Mason Limited Series Premiere

June 22

Hard Series Finale

June 24

South Park Seasons 1-23

Transhood Documentary Premiere



June 25

Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO Special Premiere

Doom Patrol Season 2 Premiere

Esme & Roy Season 2A Premiere

Search Party Season 3 Premiere

June 26

Hormigas (aka The Awakening of the Ants)



June 27

Doctor Sleep (Director's Cut)



June 28

I'll Be Gone in the Dark Docuseries Premiere

June 30:

Welcome to Chechnya Documentary Premiere

HBO Max is available now. Find out more about the new streaming service right here.