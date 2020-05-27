HBO Max's launch day library might already be bustling with a few of its first originals, a long list of licensed titles, and HBO's own premium content, but there's still so much more to come. In addition to providing subscribers access to upcoming HBO shows like Perry Mason and Lovecraft Country, the service has a second wave of exciting original programming beginning in June. 

Highlights include the third season of Search Party, the second season of DC Universe's fan-favorite drama Doom Patrol, and Adventure Time: Distant Lands - BMO, the first of four hour-long Adventure Time specials. The streaming service has also announced its list of the acquired TV shows and movies which will be added to its library in June.

To find out everything coming to HBO Max this summer, check out the full list below.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands-BMO

New HBO Max Original Shows and Movies


Karma (June 18): An adventure competition series, led by YouTube's Michelle Khare, featuring 16 contestants, ages 12-15, in which they solve puzzles and compete in physical challenges to test their mental and physical stamina as they discover how their actions impact their success. 

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - BMO (June 25): The first of four Adventure Time specials follows the lovable robot BMO during a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy.

Doom Patrol Season 2 (June 25): The second season of the DC Universe series picks up after the defeat of Mr. Nobody and finds everyone miniaturized and stranded on Cliff's toy race car track where they have to process the betrayal of Niles Caulder, aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while also confronting their own personal baggage. And they have to do all of this while also protecting the newest member of the family, Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles' daughter, whose mysterious powers pose a real threat.

Esme & Roy (June 25): An animated series from the makers of Sesame Street that brings young viewers into the colorful world of Esme and Roy, two best friends and monster-sitters in Monsterdale, where even the littlest monsters can overcome big challenges together.

Search Party Season 3 (June 25): In the third season of this former TBS comedy-thriller about self-absorbed twentysomethings searching for a missing friend, the gang is swept up in a trial after Dory (Alia Shawkat) and Drew (John Reynolds) are charged for the semi-accidental murder of a private eye, and Elliott (John Early) and Portia (Meredith Hagner) have to decide whether or not to testify as witnesses. Seasons 1 and 2 are available on HBO Max.

Close Enough (July 9): A surreal animated comedy about a married couple in their 30s, their 5-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates who all live together on the east side of Los Angeles. As they juggle work, kids, and attempt to reach their dreams, they must also avoid time-traveling snails, stripper clowns, and murderous mannequins.

Expecting Amy (July 9): A three-part documentary from Amy Schumer that takes viewers behind-the-scenes and reveals the challenges of pregnancy, marriage and the execution of creating a stand-up special. Beginning the day Schumer found out she was pregnant and going through the birth of her child with husband, Chris Fischer, the doc gives fans an inside look at the comedian's incredible journey. 

The House of Ho (July 16): A reality series that follows the family of Binh Ho and his wife, Hue Ho, who immigrated to the United States with little money but achieved the American dream. The series digs into the power couple behind a multi-million-dollar bank, a real estate development company, and a new generation, and reveals their lavish Houston lifestyle and tight family connections, all with a lot of multi-generational drama.

Tig n' Seek (July 23): A new animated series about an enthusiastic 8-year-old named Tiggy who works for the Department of Lost and Found, and his cat, Gweeseek, who appears to be a normal cat but is capable of inventing extraordinary gadgets. 

The Dog House (July 30): A new reality series that will make your heart swell as it follows formerly unwanted pets at a rural British Dog Rescue Centre famous for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with new owners. The series tell poignant stories of the men and women, all carrying their own baggage, who hope their lives might be transformed by the introduction of a new four-legged friend.

Frayed (July 30): A new 1980s-set comedy from creator, writer and producer Sarah Kendall that follows the journey of Sammy Cooper, a wealthy London housewife who is forced to return to her hometown in Australia and revisit her past and the events that led her to flee as a teenager.

An American Pickle (Aug. 6): Based on Simon Rich's 2013 novella about Herschel Greenbaum (Seth Rogen), a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1920 and falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. Because the brine preserves him, he emerges in present day Brooklyn having not aged a day. When he attempts to find his family, he learns his only surviving relative is his great-grandson Ben Greenbaum (also Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can't even begin to understand.

Everything Coming to HBO Max in June

Adding to those original titles which will debut this summer, HBO Max also unveiled its full list of acquired TV show and movie additions for the month of June. 

June 1
4th & Forever: Muck City Season 1
Adventures In Babysitting  
Amelie 
An American Werewolf in London 
The American 
Another Cinderella Story 
Beautiful Girls 
Black Beauty 
Bridget Jones's Baby
The Bucket List 
Cabaret 
The Champ 
Chicago 
A Cinderella Story 
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Clash Of The Titans 
Cradle 2 the Grave 
Crash (Director's Cut) 
Doubt 
Dreaming Of Joseph Lees 
Drop Dead Gorgeous 
Dune 
Elf 
Enter The Dragon 
Far and Away 
Final Destination 
Final Destination 2 
Final Destination 3 
The Final Destination 
Firewall 
Flipped
Forces of Nature
The Fountain
Frantic
From Dusk Til Dawn
Full Metal Jacket
Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro 
The Good Son 
The Goonies 
Hanna 
Havana 
He Got Game 
Heaven Can Wait 
Heidi 
Hello Again 
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey 
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug 
The Hunger 
In Her Shoes 
In Like Flint 
The Iron Giant
It Takes Two 
Juice
The Last Mimzy 
License To Wed 
Life 
Lifeforce 
Lights Out
Like Water For Chocolate 
Looney Tunes: Back in Action 
The Losers 
Love Jones 
Lucy 
Magic Mike 
McCabe and Mrs. Miller 
Misery 
Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day 
A Monster Calls 
Mr. Wonderful 
Must Love Dogs 
My Dog Skip 
Mystic River
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter 
The Neverending Story 
New York Minute
Nights In Rodanthe 
No Reservations 
Ordinary People 
Our Man Flint 
The Parallax View 
Patch Adams 
A Perfect World 
Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro 
Personal Best
Presumed Innocent
Ray
Richie Rich (Movie)
Rosewood 
Rugrats Go Wild
Running on Empty
Secondhand Lions
She's The Man 
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Space Cowboys 
Speed Racer (2008)
Splendor in the Grass
The Stepfather
Summer Catch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2  
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3 
Tess 
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride 
The Time Traveler's Wife
Titanic 
TMNT
Torch Song Trilogy
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie
Tweety's High-Flying Adventures
U-571
U.S. Marshals
Unaccompanied Minors
Uncle Buck
Veronica Mars (Movie)
Walking and Talking
We Are Marshall
Weird Science
When Harry Met Sally
Wild Wild West
Wonder 
X-Men: First Class 
You've Got Mail 

June 2
Inside Carbonaro Season 1

June 4
HBO First Look: The King of Staten Island 
We're Here Season Finale 
 
June 5
Betty Season Finale 

June 6
Ad Astra 
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!  
 
June 7
I May Destroy You Series Premiere 

June 10
Infinity Train Season 2 Premiere

June 12
El asesino de los caprichos (aka The Goya Murders) 
 
June 13
The Good Liar 
 
June 14
I Know This Much Is True Limited Series Finale 
Insecure Season 4 Finale  
 
June 16
#GeorgeWashington 
Age of Big Cats Season 1
Ancient Earth Season 1
Apocalypse: WWI Season 1
Big World in A Small Garden 
The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice Season 1
Cornfield Shipwreck 
The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart 
David Attenborough's Ant Mountain 
David Attenbourough's Light on Earth 
DeBugged 
Digits Season 1
Dragons & Damsels 
Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade 
Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks Season 1
First Man 
Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World 
Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo 
The History of Food Season 1
Hurricane the Anatomy Season 1 
Into the Lost Crystal Caves 
Jason Silva: Transhumanism 
King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 & Part 2) Season 1
Knuckleball! 
Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait 
Looney Tunes (Batch 2) Season 1
Man's First Friend 
Penguin Central
Pompeii: Disaster Street
Popeye (Batch 2) Season 1
Pyramids Builders: New Clues
Realm of the Volga Season 1
Sacred Spaces Season 1
Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer Documentary Premiere   
Scanning the Pyramids 
Science vs. Terrorism Season 1
The Secret Lives of Big Cats Season 1
Secret Life of Lakes Season 1
Secret Life Underground Season 1
Secrets of the Solar System Season 1
Space Probes! Season 1
Speed Season 1
Spies of War Season 1
Tales of Nature Season 1
Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat
Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King's Vanished Palace 
Viking Women Season 1
Vitamania 
Whale Wisdom
The Woodstock Bus 

June 18
Summer Camp Island Season 2 Premiere
Karma Series Premiere                                                            

June 19
Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn Documentary Premiere
Entre Nos: The Winners 
Bajo el mismo techo (aka Under the Same Roof) 
 
June 20
Ford V. Ferrari 
 
June 21
Perry Mason Limited Series Premiere 

June 22
Hard Series Finale 

June 24
South Park Seasons 1-23
Transhood Documentary Premiere
 
June 25
Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO Special Premiere 
Doom Patrol Season 2 Premiere
Esme & Roy Season 2A Premiere
Search Party Season 3 Premiere

June 26
Hormigas (aka The Awakening of the Ants) 

June 27
Doctor Sleep (Director's Cut) 
 
June 28
I'll Be Gone in the Dark Docuseries Premiere   

June 30:
Welcome to Chechnya Documentary Premiere 

