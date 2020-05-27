HBO Max's launch day library might already be bustling with a few of its first originals, a long list of licensed titles, and HBO's own premium content, but there's still so much more to come. In addition to providing subscribers access to upcoming HBO shows like Perry Mason and Lovecraft Country, the service has a second wave of exciting original programming beginning in June.
Highlights include the third season of Search Party, the second season of DC Universe's fan-favorite drama Doom Patrol, and Adventure Time: Distant Lands - BMO, the first of four hour-long Adventure Time specials. The streaming service has also announced its list of the acquired TV shows and movies which will be added to its library in June.
To find out everything coming to HBO Max this summer, check out the full list below.
New HBO Max Original Shows and Movies
Karma (June 18): An adventure competition series, led by YouTube's Michelle Khare, featuring 16 contestants, ages 12-15, in which they solve puzzles and compete in physical challenges to test their mental and physical stamina as they discover how their actions impact their success.
Adventure Time: Distant Lands - BMO (June 25): The first of four Adventure Time specials follows the lovable robot BMO during a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy.
Doom Patrol Season 2 (June 25): The second season of the DC Universe series picks up after the defeat of Mr. Nobody and finds everyone miniaturized and stranded on Cliff's toy race car track where they have to process the betrayal of Niles Caulder, aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while also confronting their own personal baggage. And they have to do all of this while also protecting the newest member of the family, Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles' daughter, whose mysterious powers pose a real threat.
Esme & Roy (June 25): An animated series from the makers of Sesame Street that brings young viewers into the colorful world of Esme and Roy, two best friends and monster-sitters in Monsterdale, where even the littlest monsters can overcome big challenges together.
Search Party Season 3 (June 25): In the third season of this former TBS comedy-thriller about self-absorbed twentysomethings searching for a missing friend, the gang is swept up in a trial after Dory (Alia Shawkat) and Drew (John Reynolds) are charged for the semi-accidental murder of a private eye, and Elliott (John Early) and Portia (Meredith Hagner) have to decide whether or not to testify as witnesses. Seasons 1 and 2 are available on HBO Max.
Close Enough (July 9): A surreal animated comedy about a married couple in their 30s, their 5-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates who all live together on the east side of Los Angeles. As they juggle work, kids, and attempt to reach their dreams, they must also avoid time-traveling snails, stripper clowns, and murderous mannequins.
Expecting Amy (July 9): A three-part documentary from Amy Schumer that takes viewers behind-the-scenes and reveals the challenges of pregnancy, marriage and the execution of creating a stand-up special. Beginning the day Schumer found out she was pregnant and going through the birth of her child with husband, Chris Fischer, the doc gives fans an inside look at the comedian's incredible journey.
The House of Ho (July 16): A reality series that follows the family of Binh Ho and his wife, Hue Ho, who immigrated to the United States with little money but achieved the American dream. The series digs into the power couple behind a multi-million-dollar bank, a real estate development company, and a new generation, and reveals their lavish Houston lifestyle and tight family connections, all with a lot of multi-generational drama.
Tig n' Seek (July 23): A new animated series about an enthusiastic 8-year-old named Tiggy who works for the Department of Lost and Found, and his cat, Gweeseek, who appears to be a normal cat but is capable of inventing extraordinary gadgets.
The Dog House (July 30): A new reality series that will make your heart swell as it follows formerly unwanted pets at a rural British Dog Rescue Centre famous for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with new owners. The series tell poignant stories of the men and women, all carrying their own baggage, who hope their lives might be transformed by the introduction of a new four-legged friend.
Frayed (July 30): A new 1980s-set comedy from creator, writer and producer Sarah Kendall that follows the journey of Sammy Cooper, a wealthy London housewife who is forced to return to her hometown in Australia and revisit her past and the events that led her to flee as a teenager.
An American Pickle (Aug. 6): Based on Simon Rich's 2013 novella about Herschel Greenbaum (Seth Rogen), a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1920 and falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. Because the brine preserves him, he emerges in present day Brooklyn having not aged a day. When he attempts to find his family, he learns his only surviving relative is his great-grandson Ben Greenbaum (also Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can't even begin to understand.
Everything Coming to HBO Max in June
Adding to those original titles which will debut this summer, HBO Max also unveiled its full list of acquired TV show and movie additions for the month of June.
June 1
4th & Forever: Muck City Season 1
Adventures In Babysitting
Amelie
An American Werewolf in London
The American
Another Cinderella Story
Beautiful Girls
Black Beauty
Bridget Jones's Baby
The Bucket List
Cabaret
The Champ
Chicago
A Cinderella Story
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Clash Of The Titans
Cradle 2 the Grave
Crash (Director's Cut)
Doubt
Dreaming Of Joseph Lees
Drop Dead Gorgeous
Dune
Elf
Enter The Dragon
Far and Away
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
The Final Destination
Firewall
Flipped
Forces of Nature
The Fountain
Frantic
From Dusk Til Dawn
Full Metal Jacket
Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro
The Good Son
The Goonies
Hanna
Havana
He Got Game
Heaven Can Wait
Heidi
Hello Again
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
The Hunger
In Her Shoes
In Like Flint
The Iron Giant
It Takes Two
Juice
The Last Mimzy
License To Wed
Life
Lifeforce
Lights Out
Like Water For Chocolate
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
The Losers
Love Jones
Lucy
Magic Mike
McCabe and Mrs. Miller
Misery
Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day
A Monster Calls
Mr. Wonderful
Must Love Dogs
My Dog Skip
Mystic River
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
The Neverending Story
New York Minute
Nights In Rodanthe
No Reservations
Ordinary People
Our Man Flint
The Parallax View
Patch Adams
A Perfect World
Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro
Personal Best
Presumed Innocent
Ray
Richie Rich (Movie)
Rosewood
Rugrats Go Wild
Running on Empty
Secondhand Lions
She's The Man
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Space Cowboys
Speed Racer (2008)
Splendor in the Grass
The Stepfather
Summer Catch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3
Tess
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
The Time Traveler's Wife
Titanic
TMNT
Torch Song Trilogy
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie
Tweety's High-Flying Adventures
U-571
U.S. Marshals
Unaccompanied Minors
Uncle Buck
Veronica Mars (Movie)
Walking and Talking
We Are Marshall
Weird Science
When Harry Met Sally
Wild Wild West
Wonder
X-Men: First Class
You've Got Mail
June 2
Inside Carbonaro Season 1
June 4
HBO First Look: The King of Staten Island
We're Here Season Finale
June 5
Betty Season Finale
June 6
Ad Astra
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!
June 7
I May Destroy You Series Premiere
June 10
Infinity Train Season 2 Premiere
June 12
El asesino de los caprichos (aka The Goya Murders)
June 13
The Good Liar
June 14
I Know This Much Is True Limited Series Finale
Insecure Season 4 Finale
June 16
#GeorgeWashington
Age of Big Cats Season 1
Ancient Earth Season 1
Apocalypse: WWI Season 1
Big World in A Small Garden
The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice Season 1
Cornfield Shipwreck
The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart
David Attenborough's Ant Mountain
David Attenbourough's Light on Earth
DeBugged
Digits Season 1
Dragons & Damsels
Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade
Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks Season 1
First Man
Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World
Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo
The History of Food Season 1
Hurricane the Anatomy Season 1
Into the Lost Crystal Caves
Jason Silva: Transhumanism
King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 & Part 2) Season 1
Knuckleball!
Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait
Looney Tunes (Batch 2) Season 1
Man's First Friend
Penguin Central
Pompeii: Disaster Street
Popeye (Batch 2) Season 1
Pyramids Builders: New Clues
Realm of the Volga Season 1
Sacred Spaces Season 1
Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer Documentary Premiere
Scanning the Pyramids
Science vs. Terrorism Season 1
The Secret Lives of Big Cats Season 1
Secret Life of Lakes Season 1
Secret Life Underground Season 1
Secrets of the Solar System Season 1
Space Probes! Season 1
Speed Season 1
Spies of War Season 1
Tales of Nature Season 1
Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat
Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King's Vanished Palace
Viking Women Season 1
Vitamania
Whale Wisdom
The Woodstock Bus
June 18
Summer Camp Island Season 2 Premiere
Karma Series Premiere
June 19
Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn Documentary Premiere
Entre Nos: The Winners
Bajo el mismo techo (aka Under the Same Roof)
June 20
Ford V. Ferrari
June 21
Perry Mason Limited Series Premiere
June 22
Hard Series Finale
June 24
South Park Seasons 1-23
Transhood Documentary Premiere
June 25
Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO Special Premiere
Doom Patrol Season 2 Premiere
Esme & Roy Season 2A Premiere
Search Party Season 3 Premiere
June 26
Hormigas (aka The Awakening of the Ants)
June 27
Doctor Sleep (Director's Cut)
June 28
I'll Be Gone in the Dark Docuseries Premiere
June 30:
Welcome to Chechnya Documentary Premiere
HBO Max is available now. Find out more about the new streaming service right here.