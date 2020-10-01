Let's face it, once October hits, we all shift into Halloween mode for the next month. And if all you want to do for the next four weeks is watch seasonally appropriate movies and shows, HBO Max is here to help. The streaming platform unveiled a new spotlight page called "Halloween is Here," which features a ton of your favorite spooky programming ranging from Jaws to The Invisible Man to Lovecraft Country. There's definitely something for everyone.

Along with Halloween episodes of your favorite shows like Friends (Chandler's giant bunny costume is starting to look less silly in 2020), The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and South Park, there are also plenty of films to check out, depending on your preference. HBO Max has helpfully broken down the page into sections, so whether you're feeling "creepy cult" movies like the Alien films, or a psychological thriller like The Butterfly Effect, or even just a classic horror story like the new It adaptations, this is the place for you. There's also a section safe for kids, which should help even the youngest members of your family get in the spirit.

Here's Every Halloween Movie and TV Special Streaming on Disney+

The "Halloween is Here" collection is available to HBO Max subscribers now. Check out the full list of what Halloween shows and movies are included below, and you can find out what else is new to stream on HBO Max in October right here.

Hit Horror Movies

Annabelle Comes Home

Black Christmas (Available Starting Oct. 31)

The Blob

The Brood

Child's Play 2

Child's Play 3

The Curse of La Llorona

Devil

Doctor Sleep

Final Destination 5

The Invisible Man

It (Available Starting Oct. 27)

It: Chapter 2

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws the Revenge

Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 2

Leprechaun

Leprechaun 2

Leprechaun 3

Leprechaun 4: In Space

Leprechaun: Origins

Night of the Living Dead

Piranha

Prometheus

Ready or Not

Red Riding Hood

The Thing

Us



Terrifying TV

The Alienist

Bedlam

Inside No. 9

The Leftovers

Los Espookys

Lovecraft Country

The Outsider

Raised by Wolves

The Third Day

True Blood

True Detective

The Fades

Spawn



Halloween Episodes

Friends: "The One with the Halloween Party"

Big Bang Theory: "The Good Guy Fluctuation"

South Park: "Korn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery"

Pretty Little Liars: "The First Secret"

Young Sheldon: "Seven Deadly Sins and a Small Carl Sagan"

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: "Hex and the Single Guy"

Euphoria: "The Next Episode"

Curb Your Enthusiasm: "Trick or Treat"



Creepy Cult Classics

Alien

Aliens

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

AVP: Alien vs. Predator

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

An American Werewolf in London

The Brood

Carnival of Souls

The Curse of Frankenstein

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave

Eraserhead

Eyes Without a Face

Equinox

The Frighteners

Horror of Dracula

House

Kwaidan

The Mummy

Puppetmaster

Scanners

The X From Outer Space



Foreign Frights

Coyote Lake

Lullaby

El Pacto (AKA The Pact)

Fantasmagorias

Folklore

Grace

Halfworlds

Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages

House

Kwaidan

Perseguida (Persecuted)

Shadows

The Testament of Dr. Mabuse

Vampyr



Psychological Thrillers

The Butterfly Effect

Cronos

Deerskin

Diabolique

Dreamcatcher

Dolores Claiborne

Glass

Gothika

The Haunting

Incarnate

Insomnia

The Invisible Man

Lights Out

Open Water

Open Water 2: Adrift

Se7en

Sisters

Unbreakable

Scares for All Ages

Adventure Time

Adventure Time: Distant Lands

Craftopia (Halloween episodes available starting Oct. 22)

Ghosts Season 1

Ghosts Season 2 (Available starting Oct. 27)

Beautiful Creatures

Godzilla: King of Monsters

Gremlins 2

Little Shop of Horrors

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

The Scooby Doo Show

Scooby Doo, Where Are You?

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Scoob!

Spooky Buddies

Teen Witch

Where the Wild Things Are

Victor and Valentino

David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow, Friends Photo: NBCU Photo Bank



