Let's face it, once October hits, we all shift into Halloween mode for the next month. And if all you want to do for the next four weeks is watch seasonally appropriate movies and shows, HBO Max is here to help. The streaming platform unveiled a new spotlight page called "Halloween is Here," which features a ton of your favorite spooky programming ranging from Jaws to The Invisible Man to Lovecraft Country. There's definitely something for everyone.
Along with Halloween episodes of your favorite shows like Friends (Chandler's giant bunny costume is starting to look less silly in 2020), The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and South Park, there are also plenty of films to check out, depending on your preference. HBO Max has helpfully broken down the page into sections, so whether you're feeling "creepy cult" movies like the Alien films, or a psychological thriller like The Butterfly Effect, or even just a classic horror story like the new It adaptations, this is the place for you. There's also a section safe for kids, which should help even the youngest members of your family get in the spirit.
The "Halloween is Here" collection is available to HBO Max subscribers now. Check out the full list of what Halloween shows and movies are included below, and you can find out what else is new to stream on HBO Max in October right here.
Hit Horror Movies
Annabelle Comes Home
Black Christmas (Available Starting Oct. 31)
The Blob
The Brood
Child's Play 2
Child's Play 3
The Curse of La Llorona
Devil
Doctor Sleep
Final Destination 5
The Invisible Man
It (Available Starting Oct. 27)
It: Chapter 2
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws the Revenge
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers 2
Leprechaun
Leprechaun 2
Leprechaun 3
Leprechaun 4: In Space
Leprechaun: Origins
Night of the Living Dead
Piranha
Prometheus
Ready or Not
Red Riding Hood
The Thing
Us
Terrifying TV
The Alienist
Bedlam
Inside No. 9
The Leftovers
Los Espookys
Lovecraft Country
The Outsider
Raised by Wolves
The Third Day
True Blood
True Detective
The Fades
Spawn
Halloween Episodes
Friends: "The One with the Halloween Party"
Big Bang Theory: "The Good Guy Fluctuation"
South Park: "Korn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery"
Pretty Little Liars: "The First Secret"
Young Sheldon: "Seven Deadly Sins and a Small Carl Sagan"
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: "Hex and the Single Guy"
Euphoria: "The Next Episode"
Curb Your Enthusiasm: "Trick or Treat"
Creepy Cult Classics
Alien
Aliens
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
AVP: Alien vs. Predator
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
An American Werewolf in London
The Brood
Carnival of Souls
The Curse of Frankenstein
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave
Eraserhead
Eyes Without a Face
Equinox
The Frighteners
Horror of Dracula
House
Kwaidan
The Mummy
Puppetmaster
Scanners
The X From Outer Space
Foreign Frights
Coyote Lake
Lullaby
El Pacto (AKA The Pact)
Fantasmagorias
Folklore
Grace
Halfworlds
Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages
House
Kwaidan
Perseguida (Persecuted)
Shadows
The Testament of Dr. Mabuse
Vampyr
Psychological Thrillers
The Butterfly Effect
Cronos
Deerskin
Diabolique
Dreamcatcher
Dolores Claiborne
Glass
Gothika
The Haunting
Incarnate
Insomnia
The Invisible Man
Lights Out
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Se7en
Sisters
Unbreakable
Scares for All Ages
Adventure Time
Adventure Time: Distant Lands
Craftopia (Halloween episodes available starting Oct. 22)
Ghosts Season 1
Ghosts Season 2 (Available starting Oct. 27)
Beautiful Creatures
Godzilla: King of Monsters
Gremlins 2
Little Shop of Horrors
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
The Scooby Doo Show
Scooby Doo, Where Are You?
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Scoob!
Spooky Buddies
Teen Witch
Where the Wild Things Are
Victor and Valentino