Update 9/8/20: Grey's Anatomy is officially back in production, per Ellen Pompeo's Instagram. The actress posted a selfie with co-star Richard Flood showing both of them in scrubs and masks on Tuesday, Sept. 8. She is dedicating Season 17 to the 7,000 healthcare workers who have lost their lives amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"First time back in my scrubs... since we shut down filming 7000 healthcare workers have died from Covid. I dedicate my season 17 to all who have fallen and to everyone of you who by the grace of God is still standing... this season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude. I hope we do you proud," she wrote.

Attention Grey's Anatomy fans, ABC's No. 1 rated drama is heading back into production after more than six months of a COVID-19 forced shutdown. Cameras shut off on Grey's Anatomy in March, with three more episodes left to complete in the original season order. According to Variety, Grey's will head back into production on Sept. 17 — which is great news for fans who have been waiting on word for when the show will return to the air.

While the return to production is a good sign, ABC has not confirmed that the show will return in the fall after revealing an unscripted and news heavy fall schedule in August as scripted shows are just beginning to head back to set. However, Grey's is not the only ABC show to return to production. The Goldbergs has already returned to set with COVID-19 regulations in place. A Million Little Things executive producer DJ Nash also confirmed on Twitter that the Vancouver-set production has also returned to work. The Good Doctor and new drama The Big Sky are also reportedly ready to start filming, according to the trade publication.

Even though it was the unintended season finale, the final episode Grey's Anatomy Season 16 left a lot in the air with Owen (Kevin McKidd) finding out about Teddy's (Kim Raver) affair with Tom (Greg Germann), DeLuca (Giacomo Giannioitti) miraculously figuring out what was wrong with Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and promptly having a breakdown, and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Carmack) finally welcoming their baby boy.

Grey's boss Krista Vernoff has also already teased that Season 17 will be tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in a big way.

"There's no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes," she said during a TV Academy panel earlier this summer. "I feel like our show has an opportunity and a responsibility to tell some of those stories."