The Good Fight is one of the rare spin-offs that is wholly equal to, if not at times better, than the flagship series. But that doesn't mean that fans don't get a thrill every time one of their Good Wife favorites pops up for an appearance on the CBS All Access drama.

The upcoming fourth season of The Good Fight, which premieres April 9, will continue the tradition of recruiting familiar faces, with Michael J. Fox reprising his role of Louis Canning. When speaking about the upcoming return of Fox, one of her all-time favorite guest stars, Christine Baranski, said viewers are in for a treat when Canning and Diane face off once again in her first court case of the season.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

"[Fox] really, at this point, is like family, [and] should be a series regular," Baranski told TV Guide. "But he's just utterly unscrupulous and perfect for this plotline because it's about a defendant simply not adhering to a subpoena, not feeling he is subject to any legal proceeding, doesn't have to show up. It's reflective of what's going on in the country where, gosh, people in the White House feel they don't have to honor subpoenas and judicial rulings."

Photo: Patrick Harbron/CBS

And Fox's Canning isn't the only Good Wife favorite to return for The Good Fight Season 4, as Cush Jumbo, who plays Lucca Quinn, pointed out. "I was very excited to see Zach Grenier back as well, as David Lee, because he and Lucca bumped heads a few times before and now they're kind of bumping heads a little bit further down the line," said Jumbo, who also promised that David Lee will still be "his same obnoxious, nasty self."

"I think fans will really enjoy seeing him back and having to kind of push his way into the current world," she teased.

The Good Fight Gets Season 4 Premiere Date on CBS All Access

While those are the only Good Wife actors confirmed for this season, The Good Fight cast hopes a few other familiar faces will be willing to reprise their roles down the line. Nyambi Nyambi, who plays Jay Dipersia, said he'd love to see an appearance by Archie Panjabi as Kalinda. "As an investigator, I would love to play with Archie," Nyambi said. "I think she's great."

Photo: David Giesbrecht, CBS

The top name on Delroy Lindo's guest star wish list is Christine Lahti, who has appeared as Andrea Stevens on The Good Wife and The Good Fight. "I love what she brings as an actor and the manner in which she infuses what she does and what she brings," said Lindo, who plays Adrian Boseman. "I'd love to see more of her and interact and play with her."

"In terms of anybody from The Good Wife universe that might come and play with us on The Good Fight universe, you never know," said Audra McDonald, who plays Liz Reddick-Lawrence. "And the fun thing is a lot of The Good Wife guest stars have shown up on The Good Fight, so I hope for all of them to come and pay a visit. Even maybe some of them coming back from the dead, that might be kind of fun too. Some hauntings. Who knows."

If anyone can find a way to bring Josh Charles' Will Gardner back from the dead (again), it's show creators Robert and Michelle King. So add his name to our guest star wish list as well.

The Good Fight returns Thursday, April 9 on CBS All Access.

Reporting by Megan Vick